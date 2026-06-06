Governor Makinde pledges intensified action to rescue former minister's kidnapped sister and nephews

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde meets former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu to detail the state's comprehensive response to the abduction of Adelabu's sister and her two sons, outlining security operations, financial support and long‑term community initiatives aimed at preventing future kidnappings.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday assured the former Minister of Power Chief Adebayo Adelabu that his administration is intensifying efforts to secure the release of Adelabu's sister and her two young sons who were abducted several days ago.

The governor made the promise during a personal visit to Adelabu's residence where he expressed deep sympathy for the former Central Bank deputy governor and his family. Makinde explained that the purpose of his trip was to update Adelabu on the concrete steps the state government has taken since the kidnapping and to reassure him that every available resource is being deployed to locate the victims and bring them home safely.

He highlighted the activation of a special task force comprising senior police officers, security operatives and community volunteers that has been operating around the clock to gather intelligence, trace possible footprints and engage with local informants. The governor also mentioned that the state has allocated additional funds to support the families of the abducted and to provide logistical assistance to law enforcement agencies on the ground.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity that might be linked to the case, emphasizing that community cooperation is essential in resolving such incidents. Addressing a gathering of journalists after the meeting, Governor Makinde reiterated his personal commitment to the cause, stating that he considers the safe return of Adelabu's sister and her children a matter of utmost urgency and compassion.

He recalled the painful impact that similar kidnappings have had on families across the region and pledged that the Oyo administration will not tolerate any further threats to the security of its citizens. The governor also outlined the legal measures being pursued, including the issuance of arrest warrants for known kidnappers operating in the area and the strengthening of border controls to prevent the movement of criminal elements.

He assured that the state judiciary is prepared to expedite any prosecutions that may arise from the investigation. In addition to the security response, Makinde spoke about the broader socio‑economic context that fuels such criminal acts. He warned that poverty, unemployment and inadequate educational opportunities create fertile ground for kidnapping rings to thrive, and he called on both the federal government and private sector partners to invest in job creation programmes, skills training and community development projects.

The governor announced the launch of a new youth empowerment initiative aimed at providing vocational training and micro‑finance support to young people in vulnerable communities, with the expectation that such measures will reduce the allure of criminal activity. He concluded by thanking the law enforcement officers, traditional leaders and civil society groups who have been cooperating with the task force, and he promised to keep Adelabu and the public regularly informed of any progress in the search for the missing family members





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Oyo State Seyi Makinde Adebayo Adelabu Kidnapping Case Security Response

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