Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde reveals why he backed President Bola Tinubu for 2023 presidency citing national unity talks with Labour Party and APC candidate.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has publicly articulated the strategic reasoning behind his endorsement of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 Nigerian presidential election. Despite being a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Makinde justified his political alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader. He stated that this decision was the result of extensive discussions regarding the formation of a government of national unity.

History of G5 Governors Political Alignment

The G5 group of governors, led by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, initially sought to influence the political landscape by approaching both Labour Party candidate Peter Obi and APC candidate Bola Tinubu. This coalition comprised Makinde, former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. They emerged from a crisis within the PDP following the party's primary election in May 2022.

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Disagreements Within PDP Party Structures

Governor Seyi Makinde expressed deep frustration with the PDP's internal arrangements before the 2023 election. The group opposed the party's nomination of Atiku Abubakar, citing a concentration of power among northern politicians. Key concerns included Atiku's emergence as the presidential candidate, the appointment of Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman, and the role of Aminu Tambuwal as director-general of the presidential campaign. These factors led to a belief that the South would be inadequately represented.

Proposals for Government of National Unity

Seeking a more inclusive political structure, the G5 governors approached Mr. Obi and Mr. Tinubu with a proposal for a government of national unity. The governors argued that competent individuals from across the country should enter government regardless of political affiliation. They emphasized that Nigeria must work for everyone, not just a privileged few, and that no citizen should feel like a slave in their own country.

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Differentiating Between Tinubu and Obi Responses

Although Governor Seyi Makinde described his discussions with Labour Party candidate Peter Obi as positive, the group was not convinced that Obi would implement their proposed national unity framework. In contrast, the governors were more persuaded by President Bola Tinubu's response to their proposal. Mr. Tinubu accepted their recommendations, including the commitment to national competence and inclusive governance, which ultimately swayed the G5's support.

Fresh Political Dissents Ahead of 2027

During a podcast interview with Chude Jideonwo on Wednesday, Governor Makinde also explained his current political stance. He clarified that his disagreement with the PDP intensified after the party decided to leave its presidential ticket open. Makinde had previously campaigned for zoning the presidency to the South to balance the eight years of leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari, who hailed from the North.