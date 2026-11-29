Governor Seyi Makinde urges Ibadan entrepreneurs to build global enterprises. The Oyo State leader highlights technology and innovation as key to scaling businesses beyond Nigeria.

On Saturday, Governor Seyi Makinde delivered a compelling message to the next generation of business leaders in Oyo State, challenging them to transcend local limitations and build enterprises capable of competing on the international stage. Addressing the attendees at the Ibadan Startup Fest (ISF) 2026, the Governor emphasized that the boundaries of success are no longer defined by geography but by the strength of ideas and the capacity for innovation.

Core Message on Global Scaling

The Governor made it clear that technology has dismantled traditional barriers, allowing a startup founded in Ibadan to serve customers in Lagos, attract investment capital from London, and access consumer markets in Nairobi simultaneously. He stated that achieving this level of global reach requires more than just ambition; it demands a robust ecosystem supported by access to finance, reliable infrastructure, and supportive government policies. The core message was that scaling beyond borders is a disciplined process that requires strategic partnerships and sound corporate governance.

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Stakeholder Views on Youth Potential

Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM), delivered the keynote address to underscore the immense potential of Oyo State youths in the global market. He described the festival as proof that local talent possesses the creativity required to build globally competitive businesses. Adekanmbi linked this sentiment to his Omituntun 3.0 Agenda, which prioritizes youth development, the creative economy, and digital innovation as primary economic drivers. He assured participants that a stable policy environment is essential for connecting local talent with global opportunities.

Impact on Local Economy and Growth

The event organizer, Mr. David Adeleke, highlighted the significant growth of the Ibadan Startup Fest, which has expanded from five hundred participants in twenty twenty-two to over two thousand attendees today. He noted that the festival received more than one thousand applications for the competitive Pitch Battle, indicating a surge in entrepreneurial activity. Adeleke emphasized that businesses established in Ibadan can now connect with international investors and markets, a shift supported by the Oyo State Government over the last four years. This growth signals a maturing ecosystem where local innovation is increasingly recognized by external stakeholders.

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Role of Finance and Infrastructure

Mr. Phillip Nwafor, the Managing Director of Citihoms Finance, spoke on the importance of financial institutions recognizing startups as viable investment opportunities. He affirmed his organization's commitment to helping businesses in Oyo State expand beyond local markets by providing necessary capital and strategic support. Nwafor noted that events like ISF bring together the critical components of people, ideas, institutions, and opportunities needed for cross-border competition. The Governor echoed this by urging financial sectors to focus on the survival and scaling of startups, rather than just their creation, as these metrics determine the true health of the ecosystem.

Future Goals for Ibadan Innovation

The Governor concluded by reiterating his administration's commitment to fostering an enabling business environment through expanded infrastructure and digital inclusion. He challenged participants to develop solutions in diverse sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and renewable energy. The ultimate goal, as stated by Governor Makinde, is to transform Ibadan from a city where startups are established into a hub from which globally competitive enterprises emerge. This vision aims to convert local creativity and knowledge into substantial economic value and job creation for the region.