Zamfara Governor Lawal Distributes 300 Vehicles, 2,000 Motorcycles to Groups and Individuals

Governor Dauda Lawal distributed 300 vehicles and 2,000 motorcycles to Zamfara groups and individuals at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, calling empowerment a practical tool for self-reliance. The state also began 37 solar mini-grids with REA and launched road construction linking four LGAs.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has distributed 300 vehicles and 2,000 motorcycles to various groups and individuals across the state. The distribution took place at a ceremony held at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau.

The governor said the empowerment programme recognises the immense contributions of groups and individuals to the state's overall development. He added that it is aimed at engaging people and groups in productive activities and boosting the local economy. Lawal said empowerment means giving people and grassroots organisations practical tools to become self-reliant, restore dignity, and deliver democracy's dividends, not rhetoric. He spoke at the ceremony on Thursday.

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In his remarks, the governor said the event marks another milestone in his rescue agenda to reward dedicated people and groups contributing to Zamfara State's socio-economic and political development. He said: It gives me great pleasure to be here for the official distribution of vehicles to various carefully selected individuals and political groups across Zamfara State. This gathering is particularly important because it offers me a unique opportunity to distribute these vehicles formally.

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The governor continued: Let me emphasise here that empowerment goes beyond rhetoric. It requires providing our people and grassroots organisations with the practical tools needed to be self-reliant, restore dignity, and deliver the real dividends of democracy. We remain fully committed to supporting our people in rebuilding and revitalising Zamfara to make it a more prosperous State. He called on the beneficiaries to remain firm and committed to championing the drive to rescue the good people of Zamfara State.

He said their strategic role in partnering with the current administration remains vital. Lawal urged the beneficiaries to utilise the vehicles efficiently. He said the gesture is designed to facilitate mobility across the state and improve the local economy. The governor said his administration remains fully committed to sustaining its drive for infrastructure development, revamping the economy and restoring peace and stability in Zamfara.

Zamfara Solar Mini-Grids Project Launch

In a related development, the Zamfara State Government in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has started the development of 37 solar mini-grids in the state. The project will power 125,106 homes with solar electricity. The agency revealed this in a statement following the groundbreaking ceremony held in Gusau on Wednesday. The project covers household connections across seven local government areas as the state moves to establish its own electricity market and attract private investment.

The programme, comprising two interconnected and 35 isolated mini-grids, will provide approximately 18.8 megawatts-peak of solar generation capacity. The mini-grids will be located in Gummi, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Government Areas. The intervention is expected to reach more than 625,000 people, based on an illustrative average of five people per household-equivalent connection.

The development also featured the unveiling of the Zamfara State Electricity Policy and the signing of a collaboration agreement between the REA and the state government. The agreement covers the solarisation of public institutions, including hospitals, schools and other critical government facilities. In his remarks, Governor Lawal said the electricity policy was designed to create an investment-friendly market capable of supporting the state's economic ambitions. He said: Today, we are taking deliberate steps to redefine Zamfara's electricity future.

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State Electricity Policy Investment Vision

The unveiling of our State Electricity Policy is a statement of our intention to build a structured, investment-friendly and sustainable electricity market that responds to the needs of our people and the ambitions of our economy. He added: We recognise that reliable electricity is indispensable to agricultural transformation, industrial development, healthcare delivery, education and job creation.

Our collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency on the solarisation of public institutions reflects our determination to translate policy into practical infrastructure that improves the delivery of essential services. The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said the projects demonstrated the Federal Government's commitment to decentralised electricity infrastructure and greater participation by states in electricity market development. Tegbe said: Electricity must do more than illuminate homes.

It must power hospitals, strengthen educational institutions, support agricultural productivity, enable businesses and improve the quality of public services. The REA Managing Director, Dr Abba Aliyu, said the Zamfara intervention represented a shift from delivering isolated electricity projects to building an integrated energy market supported by infrastructure, policy reforms and private-sector investment.

Governor Flags Off Strategic Road Construction

Meanwhile, Governor Lawal has flagged off the construction of strategic roads connecting four local government areas in the state. He said the projects demonstrate his administration's commitment to improving lives through essential infrastructure. On Tuesday, the governor launched the construction of the Tashar Abu, Kekun Waje to Bingi Roads in Bungudu Local Government Area. He also launched the Kwatarkwashi to Mada Road, and the Gusau to Jauri, Dogon Kade, Dan Isah Nasarawa Mai Layi, and Nasarawa Godel roads.

The roads connect Gusau, Bungudu, Kauran Namoda, and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas. According to a statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Tashar Abu, Kekun Waje, and Bingi Road project will include road reconstruction, earthworks, two pavement constructions, drainage, and erosion control. The statement noted that the project is expected to be completed in 18 months. It also noted the reconstruction of the Kwatarkwashi to Mada Road.