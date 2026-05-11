Governor Hope Uzodimma Pursues Senate Seat Amidst Political Shifts in Imo State

Governor Hope Uzodimma has announced his bid for the Imo West Senatorial seat, sparking discussions on potential resignations and his goal for the Senate Presidency.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has officially declared his intention to contest for the Imo West Senatorial District seat, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Imo State .

This announcement, shared via his social media platform X, comes as a response to what he describes as a noble call from his constituents to serve at the national level. He expressed his acceptance of this responsibility with a sense of humility and a sincere commitment to the collective progress of the region.

The governor has already taken the necessary steps to formalize his candidacy by presenting himself before the leadership of the All Progressives Congress and the designated Screening Committee for the National Assembly Primary Election. He emphasized that his primary loyalty lies with the party, asserting that the senatorial seat belongs to the APC and that he is merely a dedicated vessel tasked with projecting the vision and ideals of the party to the highest possible standard.

This political move is strategically timed to align with the broader objectives of the current federal administration. Uzodimma stated that his desire to represent the district for a third time is rooted in a need to consolidate the achievements of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope administration. By transitioning to the Senate, he hopes to facilitate more effective legislation, enhance development through quality representation, and ensure sustainable progress for both the people of Imo State and the Nigerian nation at large.

However, the timeline of this ambition presents a complex legal and administrative puzzle. Uzodimma is currently serving his second term as governor, having been inaugurated for this period two years and four months ago. His current tenure is slated to end in January 2028, yet the next Senate is expected to be inaugurated in June 2027. This overlap creates a situation where he would potentially need to vacate his governorship early to take his seat in the National Assembly.

The road to the Senate is not without significant competition, as the APC ticket for Imo West is highly coveted. Uzodimma faces stiff opposition from other political heavyweights within his own party. Among the contenders are Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of the state who represented the district from 2019 to 2023, and Osita Izunaso, who is the incumbent senator for the area.

The internal battle for the party's nomination is expected to be intense, as each candidate brings a significant amount of political influence and a distinct track record of service to the state. The outcome of the APC primary will determine who carries the party's flag into the general election, setting the stage for a high-stakes political drama in the region.

Parallel to his official announcement, several reports have emerged suggesting a more intricate plan involving his resignation from the governor's office. In April, various sources alleged that Uzodimma had already perfected a strategy to step down as governor to pursue his senatorial ambitions without distraction. These reports claimed that a secret agreement had been reached with the Deputy Governor, Chinyere Ekomaru.

The alleged plan involved Ekomaru resigning her position, which would then allow the governor to appoint a new deputy governor. This new appointee would effectively serve as a placeholder governor, maintaining the seat until the transition to the Senate is complete. Such a move would allow Uzodimma to focus entirely on his campaign and his perceived ultimate goal: the Senate Presidency.

Sources indicated that the governor is actively lobbying President Tinubu to secure this powerful position once he enters the upper chamber. Despite these swirling rumors of resignation and political maneuvering, the office of the Deputy Governor has moved to clarify the situation. In early May, a formal statement was released by Chinyere Ekomaru's office, categorically refuting the claims that she had resigned. The statement described the reports as false and misleading, urging the public to disregard them entirely.

The office emphasized that Mrs. Ekomaru remains fully engaged in her official duties as the number two citizen of Imo State and continues to serve in her capacity as deputy governor. While this denial provides a temporary rebuttal to the resignation rumors, political analysts suggest that the door remains open for such a transition in the future, given the timeline of the Senate inauguration and Uzodimma's clear ambitions.

The situation remains fluid as the state watches to see how the governor balances his current executive duties with his legislative aspirations





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