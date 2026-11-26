Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara presents Rivers Hoopers with 100 million Naira and vehicles for their seventh consecutive Nigerian Basketball Premier League title.

Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has awarded Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club a cash prize of 100 million Naira alongside a coaster bus and a Hilux van. This significant reward honors the team's historic seventh consecutive triumph in the Nigerian Basketball Premier League. The Governor announced these incentives during a special reception at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Rivers Hoopers Seventh Consecutive Title Celebration

The Governor described the seven-time championship streak as an outstanding achievement driven by the club's discipline, dedication, and unwavering commitment. He emphasized that the team consistently flies the state's flag with pride despite facing various operational challenges. Fubara noted that three of these seven titles were secured during his current administration, prompting his personal expression of gratitude to the players and officials. The awards ceremony served as a formal recognition of the club's role in bringing international and national recognition to Rivers State.

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Transportation Support and Continental Representation Plans

Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara assured the basketball squad that the awarded coaster bus would be delivered within a timeframe extending from Thursday to Monday. This logistical support is designed to directly address the team's transportation needs for upcoming fixtures and training sessions. The Governor expressed strong confidence that the players would maintain their superior form when representing Nigeria in continental competitions. He stated that their proven determination and commitment would ensure they do not disappoint the nation on the African stage.

Sports Development and Future Succession Strategy

Fubara reaffirmed his administration's dedication to sports development, framing athletics as a viable career path for young people in Rivers State. He argued that not every individual is destined to become a professor or an engineer, highlighting sports as a legitimate avenue for personal fulfillment and success. The Governor described his primary responsibility toward the team as providing consistent encouragement and institutional support. He also voiced hope that his political successor would sustain the high level of support provided to the club after his tenure concludes.

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Rivers Hoopers General Manager Ifie Ozaka Tribute

Rivers Hoopers General Manager Ifie Ozaka expressed profound appreciation to Governor Fubara for the unprecedented support provided by the state government. Ozaka revealed that only Rivers Hoopers and Kano Pillars have won the Nigerian Basketball Premier League title seven times in history. He specified that three of the Port Harcourt-based side's victories occurred under the current administration, with the club hosting the league championship every year during this period. Ozaka confirmed that the governor consistently approved their requests to host the competition, which contributed significantly to their success.

2025-2026 African Continental Championship Representation

Ozaka further disclosed that Rivers Hoopers will represent Nigeria at the African continental championship following their victory in the 2025/2026 Premier League season. He described the Governor's generosity and commitment to the club as exceptional, noting that the support facilitated three championship titles in four years. The highlight of the Port Harcourt ceremony involved the presentation of the league trophy to Governor Fubara by the team's management. This event underscores the strong partnership between the state government and the basketball club.