Fubara Pledges 3 Million Votes for Tinubu at Rivers APC Rally

Governor Siminalayi Fubara promised at least three million votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 during an APC rally in Port Harcourt, where Nyesom Wike and Kashim Shettima also spoke.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has pledged to mobilise at least three million votes for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027. He made the promise on Saturday at the APC presidential campaign rally held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Fubara said Tinubu stood by Rivers State during a period of political uncertainty. He said the President intervened to restore peace and ensure his administration remained in office. Mr President, we all know that a good gesture calls for reciprocity. As you have stood for us, we will stand for you, Fubara said.

Also read Tinubu Praises Fubara and Wike at Rivers Rainbow Coalition Rally

He added that his administration, which he described as firmly in control of the grassroots, would repay the President's support with votes and mobilisation. We will campaign, mobilise our people to secure and deliver a decisive victory with a vote not less than three million for Mr President, he said. Fubara also explained that the political arrangement in Rivers would extend beyond the APC, with different parties working together under the Rainbow Coalition.

He said the coalition would deliver its adopted candidates in the state, noting that its slate runs from the APC and PDP. The governor said the mobilisation would be coordinated under the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who is leading the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State. He recognised Wike as the leader of the coalition and urged supporters to abandon factional divisions.

Wike Attacks Amaechi Over Hospital Projects

Wike declared that political parties and stakeholders in the state had united behind the President. He insisted the rally reflected the political strength of Rivers and said the gathering was organised by Rivers political stakeholders, not through mobilisation from other states. We did not mobilise anybody from any other state, Wike said. Wike also launched a fresh attack on his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, questioning his record in office.

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He referred to the proposed Caribbean White Specialist Hospital, alleging that 39 million US dollars had been spent without a visible foundation. Come and show us where Caribbean White Specialist Hospital is, where we paid 39 million US dollars. Come and show us where the foundation is, he said. He also questioned the outcome of a malaria eradication exercise in the state, saying the project had failed to eliminate the disease.

You fumigated Rivers State that there would be no mosquito. Has mosquito gone? Is mosquito not biting you? Wike asked.

On the Port Harcourt monorail project, he challenged the former governor over its completion, asking: Have you completed the monorail? Wike claimed that Amaechi failed to secure significant electoral support for the party during those campaigns. He argued that the former governor should account for his record before making political claims about Rivers State. He also dismissed suggestions that the opposition did not need to campaign in the state.

Wike urged Rivers residents to support Tinubu, citing federal projects and appointments involving people from the state. Among the projects he mentioned were the Bori-Bodo Road and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, as well as the establishment of the Federal University of Marine Technology in the state. President Tinubu, in his address, thanked Rivers residents for supporting his emergence in the 2023 election. He appealed for their backing in the forthcoming presidential poll.

Tinubu Defends Economic Policies To Rivers

Give me the mandate. The mandate that I use to govern today, you are a positive contributor. I must thank you for going out there to vote, Tinubu said. The President also defended his administration's economic policies, including the removal of petrol subsidy and changes to the foreign exchange system.

He argued that the country was moving towards economic recovery. He said that when he assumed office, 27 of the 36 states were unable to pay salaries. 27 of the 36 states. But ever since, we have reversed the decade. We are on the move for prosperity, he said.

Tinubu also highlighted the payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities, saying retired workers were beginning to receive their entitlements. The President commended Fubara for maintaining peace during the political crisis in Rivers. He described the governor's response to the intervention as a demonstration of maturity and respect for the wisdom of elders. I want to thank you specifically for maturity, understanding, respect for the wisdom of elders.

When we intervened, you respected our position. You maintained peace, Tinubu said. He appealed particularly to young people to participate in the 2027 election by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards. This election is about you.

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It is not about me. Your future depends on this election, he said. Vice-President Kashim Shettima also urged Rivers residents to renew Tinubu's mandate. He argued that the administration had laid the foundation for economic growth and needed another term to consolidate its policies.

Shettima said the President had taken difficult decisions to stabilise the economy. He cited the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of multiple exchange rate systems. He claimed that Nigeria's foreign reserves had improved under the administration. Shettima also urged voters to reject vote-buying in the 2027 elections.

Rainbow Coalition Backs Cross Party Candidates

The Rainbow Coalition is a cross-party political alliance led by Wike to mobilise support for Tinubu's re-election. It is also backing selected candidates from different political parties for governorship, National Assembly and state assembly elections. The arrangement has generated disagreements within the APC because some party leaders want members to support APC candidates at all levels. Wike has said politicians could campaign for Tinubu for president but support a PDP candidate for governor or a legislative seat.

The coalition recently unveiled its preferred candidates for the 2027 elections, with Kingsley Chinda, a member of the APC, named as its governorship candidate. Its list also includes candidates from both the APC and PDP for legislative positions. The arrangement followed the reconciliation between Fubara and Wike after a prolonged political crisis. The crisis began in October 2023, barely six months after Fubara became governor.

The disagreement centred on control of the state's political structure. It triggered a split in the Rivers State House of Assembly and moves to impeach the governor. Tinubu declared a state of emergency in March 2025. This led to Fubara's suspension alongside his deputy and state lawmakers for six months.

The governor returned to office in September 2025. In October 2026, Fubara publicly declared his return to Wike's political camp. He recognised the FCT minister as the leader of the Rainbow Coalition and unveiled its adopted candidates in Rivers. Wike had earlier projected that at least 70,000 people would attend the event, held at the 40,000-capacity Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Tinubu Received By Senior Government Officials

He insisted that all preparations were concluded to ensure a successful event. President Tinubu was received at the Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport by Vice President Kashim Shettima, several South-South governors, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and other senior government officials. Wike described the Rivers visit as Tinubu's first trip to the state since he became President in May 2023. He noted that the President had previously visited as President-elect to commission projects.

This visit to Rivers State follows President Tinubu's recent engagements in Akwa Ibom State. There, he commissioned the Victor Attah International Airport and other projects executed by the Eno administration. During that visit, the President recalled his years working as a Mobil auditor in the state, describing the trip as a homecoming. The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027. The governorship and state assembly elections will hold on February 6.