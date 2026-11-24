Governor Christian Eno pledges to complete the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital in Onna LGA and deliver more infrastructure if re-elected in 2027, alongside promises for farm settlements.

Christian Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has made a definitive promise to complete the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital situated in the Onna Local Government Area should he secure re-election in 2027. This pledge was delivered during an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally held at the Onna Local Government Area Stadium, where Eno addressed supporters and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to regional development. The Governor emphasized that the completion of this major healthcare facility is a cornerstone of his campaign platform for the upcoming electoral cycle.

Infrastructure and Development Pledges

During his address, Eno provided a detailed inventory of the developmental strides achieved by his administration within the Onna Local Government Area to date. He enumerated fourteen road projects, three bridges, nineteen compassionate homes, two model health centers, and a model primary school as concrete evidence of his government's impact on the community. He assured the populace that these achievements are merely the beginning, promising that a second term will see the continuation of road construction and the introduction of other impactful projects designed to improve daily life for residents.

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Additionally, Eno introduced a new initiative regarding land utilization if granted a Customary Right of Occupancy by the Local Government Council. He stated that his administration would site a farm settlement in the area, aiming to boost agricultural productivity and food security. This proposal aligns with his broader strategy to integrate agricultural development into the rural infrastructure framework, offering tangible economic benefits to the farming communities within Onna.

Political Alignment and Stakeholder Support

Emphasizing the strategic importance of political unity, Eno explained that the movement to the APC and alignment with President Bola Tinubu was a necessity for the overall best interest of Akwa Ibom State. He clarified that this decision has not severed or tampered with his relationship with his political father, the former governor of the state, while urging the people not to listen to naysayers determined to create rifts. He assured the Onna people that the area would remain a home for him and would enjoy its rightful place in his administration, promising continued respect for his political lineage and family.

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The Governor also took the opportunity to endorse other party candidates standing for various positions, including Senator Ekong Sampson for the Senate, Dr. Eunice Thomas for the House of Representatives, and Nelson Nelson Ntia for the State House of Assembly. State Party Chairman Stephen Ntukekpo presented the victory flag to Nelson Ntia, thanking the masses for their turnout and assuring them that Onna would continue to benefit from the ARISE Agenda implemented by the federal and state governments. Deputy Governor Akon Eyakenyi also spoke, highlighting the inclusive nature of Eno's leadership and noting that over 600 women have been directly involved in government at one level or another.

Local Leadership and Future Outlook

Local leaders responded warmly to the Governor's visit, with Onna Local Government Chairman Kufre Umoren commending Eno for his impactful leadership and development strides. Umoren stressed that the community was overjoyed with the Governor's impact and assured that the people of Onna would vote for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Eno. He added that while the support for national and state governors was solid, the people retained the autonomy to decide on the State Assembly member of their choice. Eno also appreciated Chairman Umoren, describing him as a noble politician who has distinguished himself and must be supported to succeed in his own right.

As the election cycle progresses, the focus remains on translating these campaign promises into concrete deliverables for the residents of Onna. The Governor's detailed account of past projects serves as a benchmark for his future commitments, particularly regarding the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital and the proposed farm settlement. With strong endorsements from local leadership and a unified party structure, the administration is positioning itself to maintain its political stronghold in the region.