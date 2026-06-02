Governor Eno Declares Tinubu Will Win Reelection in 2027, Cites Economic Gains and State‑Level APC Dominance

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno announced his support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 reelection, pointing to currency stability, tax reforms, and major infrastructure projects. He highlighted the APC's strong foothold in his state, claiming the party controls nearly all elected positions.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State declared on Tuesday that Nigerians will reelect President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027, citing economic stabilization and major infrastructure achievements.

In an interview with Arise Television, Eno emphasized that Tinubu's administration has provided critical funding for state projects, including 1,300 kilometers of road construction, 458 compassionate homes supporting 12,000 elders, hospitals built across all 31 local government areas, and modern solar‑powered schools. He pointed to broader national reforms, noting that tax reforms have benefited citizens and the naira has stabilized against the dollar since Tinubu took office.

Foreign reserves have grown, reinforcing his argument that there are "enough reasons" for Akwa Ibom and the rest of Nigeria to return Tinubu to "finish the job he has started.

" When asked directly whether he would actively campaign for Tinubu's reelection, Eno responded affirmatively, stating that Akwa Ibom is fully committed to the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC). He referenced the party's dominance in the state after the recent primaries: he received 392,000 votes, while Tinubu garnered nearly 400,000.

According to Eno, all senators in the state are APC members, 24 of the 26 state House of Assembly seats belong to the APC, and 30 of the 31 local government council chairs are APC, with nearly all councilors also from the party. Eno argued that this overwhelming presence on the ground makes continued APC control inevitable.

He expressed confidence that voters would not allow a single opposition party to overrun the state, while also acknowledging the importance of multiparty democracy.

"I respect all the people but the more the merrier so that people can have a choice," he said, adding that he harbors no fear because the APC's organizational strength is firmly established. The governor's statement underscores the ruling party's confidence heading into the 2027 election cycle, framing Tinubu's first term as a period of tangible developmental progress and macroeconomic stability that justifies a second term.





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Tinubu Reelection 2027 Umo Eno Akwa Ibom APC Dominance Naira Stabilization Tax Reforms Infrastructure Projects

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