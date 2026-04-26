Governor Bala Mohammed Currently Without a Political Party, Son Appeals for Unity

Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed announces his father, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, is currently unaffiliated with any political party, urging supporters to remain calm and united. The Governor himself described his position as a 'freelance politician' amid ongoing political uncertainties and reliance on judicial outcomes.

The political landscape in Bauchi State is currently experiencing a period of fluidity, as Governor Bala Mohammed finds himself and his supporters in a unique position regarding party affiliation.

Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, son of the Governor, recently addressed supporters via a Facebook post, clarifying that, as of now, they do not have a formally aligned political party. This announcement follows Governor Mohammed’s own description of himself as a ‘freelance politician’ during a meeting with Peter Obi and stakeholders from the South-East region. The situation stems from ongoing uncertainties within the opposition parties, and a reliance on the judiciary to resolve certain disputes.

Shamsuddeen’s message was a direct appeal for unity and patience amongst the Governor’s base, emphasizing that a new platform for political engagement will be identified. He underscored the importance of faith in God’s plan, stating that power ultimately resides with the divine and that any outcome should be accepted with grace and a commitment to collective success. The core message delivered by Shamsuddeen was a call for unwavering support for whomever emerges as the chosen candidate, regardless of individual preferences.

He explicitly urged supporters to rally behind the individual selected through either consensus or primary elections, stressing the necessity of a unified front to achieve victory. He cautioned against the dangers of internal divisions and the potential for failure if supporters were to withdraw their backing based on personal inclinations. This warning highlights a concern that fragmentation within the Governor’s support base could significantly weaken their overall political strength.

The emphasis on unity is particularly crucial given the current lack of a defined party structure, making cohesion even more vital for maintaining momentum and influence. The situation demands a level of discipline and commitment from supporters, prioritizing the collective goal over individual desires. The governor’s earlier statement about being a ‘freelance politician’ suggests a willingness to explore options beyond traditional party lines, potentially forging alliances or supporting candidates from different political backgrounds if it serves the broader national interest.

Governor Mohammed’s remarks during the meeting with Peter Obi further illuminated his current political stance. He explained that the ongoing discussions are centered on national interests, transcending the boundaries of specific party affiliations. He specifically mentioned that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are currently in a state of uncertainty, with their futures tied to the decisions of the judiciary.

This acknowledgment of the precarious situation within established parties reinforces the rationale behind his ‘freelance’ approach. He expressed optimism that the current political climate could, paradoxically, lead to greater unity and improved chances of electoral success. The governor believes that operating outside the constraints of rigid party structures might allow for more flexible and strategic alliances, ultimately benefiting the region and the nation as a whole. The situation presents both challenges and opportunities for Governor Mohammed and his supporters.

While the lack of a formal party affiliation requires careful navigation and a strong emphasis on unity, it also opens doors for potentially forging new partnerships and pursuing a more independent political path. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the Governor’s next move and the future direction of his political endeavors. The reliance on the judiciary adds another layer of complexity, as the outcome of legal proceedings will significantly influence the available options and the overall political landscape





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