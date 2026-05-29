Governor Aliyu grants each Sokoto Hajj pilgrim a thousand Saudi riyals to support their journey

Sokoto State governor Ahmed Aliyu has provided a one thousand Saudi riyal stipend to every pilgrim from the state taking part in the 2026 Hajj, a move hailed as a supportive Sallah package aimed at easing travel costs and reinforcing disciplined conduct abroad.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has announced a financial aid package for the 2,410 Sokoto State pilgrims who are performing the 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Each pilgrim will receive one thousand Saudi riyals, an amount that is roughly equivalent to four hundred and fifty thousand naira.

The announcement was made on Thursday night in Mina by the state Amirul Hajj, Muhammad Mai Gari Dingyadi, who explained that the gift is part of the governor's broader effort to support the pilgrims as they complete the sacred journey and prepare for their return to Nigeria. Dingyadi said the donation is intended to ease the cost of living expenses while the pilgrims are abroad and to help cover transport and other necessities on the way back home.

He emphasized that the contribution is a Sallah package designed to show gratitude to the faithful and to ensure that the pilgrims can focus on their spiritual duties without undue financial strain. The Amirul Hajj also praised the conduct of the Sokoto pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia. He highlighted that the group has observed Saudi laws diligently and has behaved as dignified ambassadors of their state.

According to Dingyadi, none of the pilgrims was involved in any violation of local regulations, and their orderly behavior reflects the values promoted by the Sokoto administration. He urged the pilgrims to maintain this discipline throughout the remainder of the pilgrimage and to continue representing Sokoto State positively until they return home.

In his remarks, Dingyadi reiterated the commitment of Governor Ahmed Aliyu's administration to the welfare of all citizens, citing the support for pilgrims as one example of the government's dedication to improving the wellbeing of the people. In closing, Dingyadi called on the pilgrims to pray for peace, unity and progress in Sokoto State and across Nigeria. He asked them to include prayers for the success of the governor's programs and for lasting security in the region.

The governor's gesture is being viewed as a tangible expression of the state's commitment to its citizens and a reminder of the importance of solidarity during religious observances. The financial aid is expected to alleviate a significant portion of the pilgrims' expenses, allowing them to focus on their spiritual obligations and return home with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude.

This initiative underscores the role of regional leadership in supporting religious delegations and fostering a positive image of the state on the international stage





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Sokoto State Hajj 2026 Ahmed Aliyu Pilgrim Support Religious Delegation

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