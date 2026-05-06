Governor Alex Otti Initiates Feasibility Study for Strategic Azumini-Obeaku Seaport and Inland Waterways Project

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has partnered with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited to conduct a rapid feasibility study for the construction of the Azumini-Obeaku Seaport, aiming to boost regional trade and maritime infrastructure.

In a move designed to catalyze economic growth and revolutionize the logistical landscape of southeastern Nigeria, the Governor of Abia State , Alex Otti , has officially sanctioned the commencement of a comprehensive feasibility study for the proposed Azumini-Obeaku Seaport and Inland Waterways Corridor.

This ambitious project represents a cornerstone of the administration's vision to diversify the state's revenue streams and integrate its local economy more effectively into the global trade network. The announcement came during a high-level meeting between the Governor and a specialized delegation from the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited, a global leader in infrastructure development, led by Mr. Nicolas Liu.

By leveraging the technical expertise of an international firm, the Abia State government seeks to ensure that the design and execution of the seaport meet international standards of efficiency and sustainability. The technical scope of the project is extensive, requiring a deep dive into the geographical and hydrological characteristics of the proposed site.

While the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited had initially proposed a timeline of six to seven months to complete the feasibility study, Governor Otti has directed the team to accelerate their efforts and deliver the results within a shorter timeframe. This directive reflects the governor's urgency in driving progress and his commitment to eliminating bureaucratic delays that often hinder large-scale infrastructure projects in the region.

The Governor emphasized that the team must prioritize an on-site assessment to determine the actual viability of the location, focusing specifically on its proximity to the High Sea and the critical technical requirements involving dredging. Dredging is essential to ensure that the waterways can accommodate large vessels, making the port a viable hub for international shipping and inland water transportation. Beyond the technical assessments, the project necessitates a complex series of regulatory alignments at the national level.

Governor Otti has outlined a strategic plan to secure the necessary approvals and endorsements from the Presidency, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and the Federal Ministry of Blue Economy. The alignment with the Ministry of Blue Economy is particularly significant, as it signals the state's intention to tap into the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.

By coordinating with these federal bodies, the Abia State government aims to create a seamless framework for the project's implementation, ensuring that it complies with national maritime laws and contributes to the broader strategic goals of the Nigerian Federation. The potential impact of the Azumini-Obeaku Seaport on the socio-economic fabric of Abia State cannot be overstated.

Once operational, the port is expected to transform the state into a major commercial nerve center, attracting foreign direct investment and fostering the growth of industrial clusters around the port area. It will provide a critical outlet for the export of locally manufactured goods and agricultural produce, thereby reducing the reliance on distant ports and lowering transportation costs for businesses.

Furthermore, the development of the inland waterways corridor will enhance connectivity within the region, facilitating the movement of goods and people and reducing the pressure on the existing road networks. Governor Otti believes that with unwavering commitment, proper funding mechanisms, and strategic international partnerships, this vision will translate into a tangible reality that uplifts the standard of living for millions of citizens.

Through this initiative, Abia State is positioning itself as a leader in maritime development, contributing significantly to the overall economic resilience and competitiveness of Nigeria on the global stage





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Abia State Maritime Infrastructure Alex Otti China Harbour Engineering Azumini Seaport

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