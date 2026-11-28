The South-West Caucus in the National Assembly and Governor Dapo Abiodun have mourned Senator Idiat Adebule, who represented Lagos West and died at 56, describing her death as a monumental loss.

The South-West Caucus in the National Assembly has mourned the death of Senator Idiat Adebule, describing her passing as a monumental loss to the Senate, Lagos State and the country.

The caucus joined Governor Dapo Abiodun in paying tribute to the lawmaker who represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly. The Senate Leader and Chairman of the caucus, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said the late lawmaker distinguished herself through her contributions to legislative development, humanitarian affairs, poverty reduction and the promotion of women's rights. He noted that Adebule chaired the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, after earlier chairing the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

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Bamidele Eulogises Adebule's Legislative Service

In a condolence statement issued on behalf of the caucus, Bamidele said Adebule brought administrative experience, empathy and legislative foresight to her assignments, particularly efforts to improve the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians. He recalled that her contributions to public service extended beyond the National Assembly, citing her previous roles as Secretary to the Lagos State Government and Deputy Governor of the state. Bamidele said Adebule played significant roles in legislative interventions relating to humanitarian assistance, social protection and poverty reduction.

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He added that she was also an advocate of child rights, gender equality and reserved seats for women in the National and State Assemblies. She died at the age of 56. Governor Abiodun, in his condolence message, commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government and people of Lagos State, as well as the immediate family, political associates, constituents and colleagues of the deceased in the National Assembly.

Abiodun Commemorates Adebule's Distinguished Career

He described Senator Adebule as a distinguished public servant, accomplished administrator and committed legislator whose pedigree, personality and contributions to public service earned her an enviable place in the nation's political landscape. Abiodun noted that her experience as a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and her subsequent service in the Senate provided her with a valuable platform to contribute to governance, legislative development and the advancement of her constituents' interests.

He said Adebule distinguished herself through her dedication to legislative responsibilities, quality representation and contributions to debates and deliberations on the floor of the Senate, adding that her voice, experience and perspective would be greatly missed. The Governor regretted that death had cut short her service at a time when her experience, leadership and contributions were still very much needed by her constituency, Lagos State and the country. He said, Senator Idiat Adebule's death is a painful loss.

She was a woman of considerable pedigree, experience and distinction who brought commitment, dignity and a strong sense of responsibility to public service. Abiodun added, Her contributions to the work of the Senate and her commitment to representing the interests of the people of Lagos West will remain part of her public service legacy. She distinguished herself in the various responsibilities entrusted to her, first as Deputy Governor of Lagos State and subsequently as a Senator of the Federal Republic.

Caucus Describes Loss As Monumental To Nation

He said it was particularly painful that she departed at a time when her experience, leadership and service were still greatly needed. Bamidele, on behalf of the South-West Caucus, also described her death as a major loss to the National Assembly and the people of Lagos State, saying her contributions to national development would be greatly missed.

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He said, Her transition is a monumental loss not only to the 10th National Assembly and the Government and people of Lagos State, but also to the entire country. The Senate Leader said, From her impactful tenure as Secretary to the State Government and Deputy Governor of Lagos State to her sterling contributions in the Red Chamber, Senator Adebule exemplified integrity, intellectual depth, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

He added that at her oversight post, she brought profound empathy, administrative rigour and legislative foresight to bear on initiatives aimed at uplifting the vulnerable and alleviating poverty across the nation. Bamidele further said, In the chamber, she was a voice of wisdom, decorum, and purposeful advocacy, and her contributions consistently enriched our debates and strengthened our legislative outputs.

He extended condolences to her immediate family, the Lagos State Government and her constituents in Lagos West, praying that God would comfort the bereaved family and grant the late senator eternal rest. Governor Abiodun urged the immediate family to draw strength from the meaningful life of service she lived and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also extended his condolences to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Government, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, and the people of Lagos West Senatorial District. Abiodun prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed Senator, asking God to comfort her family, associates and all those mourning her passage. Both the Governor and the South-West Caucus said her warmth, principled leadership and dedication to national development would be sorely missed.