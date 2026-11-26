Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq rallies APC supporters in Ajase-Ipo, highlighting road infrastructure and urging voters to support President Tinubu and Governor Danladi.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, alongside Deputy Governor Mr Kayode Alabi, launched a major campaign drive for the All Progressives Congress in Kwara South on Wednesday at the Ajase-ipo Comprehensive High School in Irepodun Local Government Area. The event served as a solidarity rally for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the gubernatorial ticket of Rt Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi, with numerous party stalwarts and community leaders in attendance. Governor AbdulRazaq emphasized the administration's commitment to equity, noting that the APC has ceded its governorship ticket to Kwara North and senatorial tickets to the Igbomina bloc in Kwara South after twelve years of the Ibolo bloc holding those positions.

Infrastructure Achievements Highlighted By Governor

The core mechanism of the administration's re-election strategy rests on tangible infrastructure developments achieved over the past seven years, specifically the construction of at least 219.5 kilometers of state roads in the region. Governor AbdulRazaq explicitly stated that this figure excludes the 42-kilometer Eiyenkorin-Ojoku-Offa Road, which he had also facilitated for the area alongside other critical infrastructure projects such as bridges and river crossings. He argued that these developments demonstrate the effectiveness of the current leadership model, contrasting the current progress with the previous administration which he claimed built fewer kilometers of roads across the entire state. The Governor pledged to continue investing in healthcare and education, highlighting the commissioning of the Kwara State University campus in Osi, Ekiti Local Government Area, as a key milestone.

Also read Wike Asks Tinubu, APC to Assign Him Imo and Kwara for 2027 Re-election Campaign

Stakeholder Positions On Political Landscape

Key stakeholders including APC House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Hon. Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, and Director General of the APC Campaign in Kwara South, Engineer Nurudeen Adeyemi, stood with the Governor to assert the party's dominance. Governor AbdulRazaq declared that there is effectively no opposition party in the state, pointing out that the People Democratic Party does not have a visible presidential candidate in the region. He urged supporters not to be complacent about this perceived advantage, stating that the state is clearly open for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but requires active participation to surpass previous vote counts. He also referenced the unprecedented crowd size seen last week in Kwara North, suggesting a similar momentum is building in the south.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strategic Mobilization For Upcoming Elections

The campaign strategy involves a direct appeal to the electorate to double their efforts in canvassing, specifically through door-to-door visits and neighbor-to-neighbor outreach. Governor AbdulRazaq instructed attendees to become canvassers immediately, emphasizing that the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold first, necessitating a coordinated push to double the vote count. He described the current government as having a visionary leader who is leading Nigeria in the right direction, citing improvements in healthcare and education as evidence of this progress. The Governor also enjoined all citizens to reflect on the role the previous government played in promoting thuggery, warning that Kwara must not entrust power to irresponsible individuals again.

Security Improvements And Future Projects

Addressing security challenges in the district, Governor AbdulRazaq appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government to salvage the situation, noting that conditions have significantly improved under the current administration. He also announced plans to upgrade the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College in Ajase-ipo to a tertiary institution, a move intended to further boost educational opportunities in the region. The event concluded with the Governor paying homage to the Palace of the Olupo of Ajase-ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, seeking the blessing and support of traditional rulers for the upcoming electoral journey. Attendees included National and State House of Assembly candidates, cabinet members, and prominent figures such as Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka and Dr. Johnson Adewumi.