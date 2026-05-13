Government Supports Malaria Control in Lagos Amid Staffing Shortfall

The Nigerian government has increased funding to address the shortage of health care workers in Lagos, targeting an additional 30,000 doctors and 40,000 nurses to meet the city's ever-growing medical needs. While praising policy reforms and diagnostic system improvements for malaria control, the Commissioner for Health highlighted the persistent challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Government said malaria prevalence in the state has declined sharply from 15 per cent in 2010 to two per cent in 2025, attributing the improvement to policy reforms and enhanced diagnostic systems.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said this during a ministerial press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, marking the second term anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration. Abayomi, however, raised concern over what he described as a critical shortage of health care workers, revealing that Lagos required an additional 30,000 doctors and 40,000 nurses to adequately meet the health care needs of residents.

He said malaria prevalence dropped from 15 per cent in 2010 to 10 per cent in 2015 before declining further to two per cent this year. Despite the progress, the commissioner warned that malaria remained a major public health challenge because of Lagos’ huge population. He attributed the reduction in prevalence to reforms targeted at improving diagnosis and discouraging indiscriminate use of antimalarial drugs





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Lagos Healthcare Shortage Doctors Nurse Malaria Antibacterial Resistance Sustainable Development Targets Renovation

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