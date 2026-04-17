Government Pleads with Airlines Against Fare Hikes and Flight Suspensions Amid Soaring Jet Fuel Costs

The Federal Government has urged airline operators to show restraint regarding potential fare increases or flight cancellations due to a significant surge in aviation fuel prices. A high-level meeting is scheduled to address the crisis and explore sustainable solutions.

In a significant development signaling concern over the escalating cost of aviation fuel , the Federal Government has formally appealed to Nigerian airline operators to exercise considerable restraint concerning any proposed increases in airfares or the potential suspension of flight operations. This plea comes as the price of Jet A1 fuel has witnessed a dramatic and alarming surge, presenting substantial challenges for the aviation sector.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, conveyed this message in a letter addressed to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON). The letter explicitly acknowledged the "sudden hike" in Jet A1 fuel prices, noting a stark increase from ₦900 per liter on February 28, 2026, to a staggering ₦3,300 per liter as of April 16, 2026. This represents an unprecedented 300 percent increase within a matter of weeks, placing immense financial pressure on private air operations. The government articulated its reasoning behind this appeal, emphasizing that while it recognizes the mounting cost pressures faced by airline operators, any immediate upward adjustment in ticket prices would inevitably impose significant hardship on the travelling public. Such increases, it warned, could lead to a substantial depression in demand for air travel and consequently limit the accessibility of air transport for a broad segment of the Nigerian populace, many of whom rely on air travel for essential journeys and economic activities. The potential for reduced travel could have ripple effects across various sectors dependent on air connectivity. Furthermore, Minister Keyamo implored the AON to reconsider any planned suspension of flight operations. He underscored the far-reaching adverse implications such a drastic measure would have on the national economy. Disruptions to critical mobility and logistics networks, which are vital for the movement of goods and people, could cripple supply chains and hinder business operations. Moreover, a suspension of services could erode public confidence in the reliability of air transport and undermine the considerable progress and reforms that have been initiated within the aviation sector under the current administration. In a proactive move to address the crisis, a high-level emergency stakeholders’ meeting has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Abuja. This crucial gathering is designed to bring together all relevant stakeholders, including airline operators, regulatory authorities, and potentially fuel suppliers, with the objective of forging a prompt, practical, and sustainable resolution to the multifaceted challenges posed by the fuel price hike. The aim is to foster collaboration and find common ground to ensure the continued viability of the aviation sector. While acknowledging and commending the remarkable resilience, professionalism, and steadfast commitment demonstrated by air operators in sustaining air transport services under these evidently difficult conditions, Minister Keyamo reiterated the administration's unwavering stance on the strategic importance of the aviation sector. He affirmed that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the aviation sector is accorded the highest level of strategic priority. The minister further elaborated on the sector's critical role, referencing the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022. He highlighted that the sector remains an indispensable national asset, contributing significantly to trade facilitation, national security, employment generation, and the overall economic integration of the country. He also reminded the operators of the government's commitment to their success, noting that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has actively initiated unprecedented reforms within the sector specifically aimed at supporting the growth and sustained viability of local airline businesses. Concluding his appeal, Minister Keyamo formally assured the AON that the concerns raised by their members have received the full and undivided attention of the Federal Government. He pledged that immediate steps would be taken to address the pressing issues at hand, signaling a commitment to finding tangible solutions to navigate the current turbulence and ensure a stable future for air travel in Nigeria





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