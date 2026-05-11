Government Exempts Candidates for NCE and Certain Diploma Programmes from UTME for Enhanced Access and Reforms in Education

The Federal Government has exempted candidates seeking admission into the National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme and certain National Diploma programmes in agriculture-related and non-technology courses from sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This move is aimed at widening access and reforming the education sector.

The Federal Government has exempted candidates seeking admission into the National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme from sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The minister of education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. Alausa stated that the decision followed extensive consultations and was designed to widen access while maintaining standards in the education system. The exemption also applies to certain National Diploma programmes in agriculture-related and non-technology courses.

The minister also addressed the zero tolerance for illegal admissions and the ongoing reforms in the education sector





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National Certificate In Education (NCE) Progra Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UT Policy Meeting On Admissions Into Tertiary Ins Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board Tunji Alausa Ministry Of Education Colleges Of Education Teacher Education National Diploma Programmes Agricultural Education Zero Tolerance For Illegal Admissions Education Reforms Nigerian Education Loan Fund Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) National Tertiary Admission Performance Merit

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