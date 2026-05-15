Government Directs Stakeholders to Review IPPIS Implementation and Improve Efficiency, Transparency, Accountability

The government has directed stakeholders to review the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and develop measures to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in public payroll administration.

has directed stakeholders to review the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System ( IPPIS ) and develop measures that will improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in public payroll administration .

The government said this yesterday during the opening of a three-day retreat on the implementation of IPPIS in Abuja. A statement by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) said the retreat was organised to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of the platform and strengthen collaboration among institutions involved in payroll administration





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IPPIS Integrated Personnel And Payroll Information S Government Stakeholders Review Implementation Efficiency Transparency Accountability Public Payroll Administration Retreat Collaboration Stakeholders’ Understanding Platform Strengthen Digital Transformation Transparency Accurate Personnel Records Reliable Payroll System Career Cycle Of Public Servants Recruitment Into The Service Retirement Collaboration Among Institutions Timely Updates Of Personnel Data Clear Procedures Shared Responsibility Among Stakeholders Achieving This Goal Discussions At The Retreat Measurable And Implementable Outcomes Technology-Driven Reforms Improve Transparency Accountability Efficiency Public Service Delivery Abuja Doctor Reveals A Unique Way To Permanent Small And Shameful Manhood And Infertility Issues Without Side Effects Within

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