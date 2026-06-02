Government Bans Mandatory Pre-Retirement Leave for Civil Servants

The Nigerian Federal Government has ordered all MDAs to stop forcing civil servants to take three-month pre-retirement leave, clarifying it's not in Public Service Rules.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a clear directive to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to immediately cease the practice of compelling civil servants to undergo a mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave .

In a circular dated May 13, 2026, signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the government clarified that such a provision does not exist in the Public Service Rules. The directive, addressed to ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies, service chiefs, and other key public sector institutions, seeks to correct a widespread misinterpretation of Public Service Rule 120243.

According to the circular, many MDAs have wrongly treated the three-month notice period preceding retirement as compulsory leave, requiring officers to vacate their duties before the official retirement date. The Office of the Head of Civil Service stated that it has come to their attention that some MDAs continue to misinterpret the rule, contrary to the provisions of the extant Public Service Rules.

The circular emphasized that officers are required to give three months notice to retire from service before the effective date of retirement, but this is a notice requirement, not a leave entitlement. During the first month of the notice period, officers must attend an approved MDA-mandated pre-retirement program. For the remaining two months, retiring officers are expected to regularize their service records, pension documentation, and other retirement-related matters to facilitate seamless processing of their benefits.

The government stressed that retiring officers should continue to discharge their official responsibilities throughout the notice period, except as otherwise approved. The directive mandates all MDAs to discontinue the practice of treating the three-month notice period as compulsory leave and compelling officers to vacate duty based on a non-existent provision.

MDAs must ensure that retiring officers continue to work during the notice period, facilitate timely participation in approved pre-retirement seminars, and ensure prompt processing and reconciliation of all retirement records and pension documentation. The circular instructed all top officials, including permanent secretaries, directors-general, executive secretaries, and chief executive officers, to ensure strict compliance and to circulate the directive to all staff across the service.

This move aims to eliminate confusion and streamline retirement processes, ensuring that retiring officers can smoothly transition while fulfilling their duties until their last day of service. The government reiterated that the three-month notice is purely for administrative preparation, not a forced vacation. This clarification is expected to improve efficiency in the civil service and prevent the loss of expertise as experienced officers remain engaged until their official retirement date.

It also reduces delays in processing retirement benefits, as officers are required to actively resolve any discrepancies in their records during the notice period. The circular serves as a reminder that all public service rules must be followed strictly, and any deviation undermines the integrity of the civil service system





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