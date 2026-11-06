Gov Otti Assures Navy College Commandant of Full Abia State Support

Abia State Governor Alex Otti pledges continued cooperation for incoming Navy College Commandant Commodore Emmanuel Onu, following the departure of Commodore B.U. Quadri.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has formally pledged unwavering administrative and logistical support to Commodore Emmanuel Onu, the incoming Commandant of the Nigerian Navy College of Accounts and Finance in Owerrinta. This assurance was delivered during a courtesy visit held at the Governor's office in Nvosi, Isialangwa South, on Thursday, marking a pivotal transition in the leadership of the security institution located within the state.

Leadership Transition and Official Welcome

Governor Otti received Commodore Onu to welcome him to his new post while simultaneously honoring Commodore B.U. Quadri, the outgoing Commandant, as he concluded his tenure. The meeting served as a formal handover mechanism, ensuring continuity in the relationship between the state government and the naval educational facility. Otti emphasized that the success of the Nigerian Navy's presence in Abia State is intrinsically linked to the broader security and developmental goals of both the state and the federal nation.

Also read CDS Hails Navy For Curbing Pipeline Vandalism, Increase Oil Production, Revenue

Expectations for the Incoming Commandant

In his address to the new Commandant, Governor Otti articulated high expectations, urging Onu to build upon and surpass the achievements of his predecessor. The Governor shared a philosophical perspective on leadership succession, stating that while small-minded individuals desire their successors to fail, bright minds actively seek improvement beyond previous standards. He explicitly told Onu to expect the same level of cooperation and intervention from the Abia State Government that was provided during Quadri's tenure.

Otti stressed that security is a collective responsibility requiring open communication channels between all agencies. He encouraged the incoming Commandant to immediately establish lines of communication with state authorities to identify areas where the government's intervention could facilitate operational efficiency. This directive underscores the state's commitment to treating national security installations as integral partners in local governance.

Advertisement

Commendation for Outgoing Commandant

The Governor lavished praise on Commodore B.U. Quadri for his professionalism, dedication, and tangible contributions to institutional development during his 19-month tour of duty in Abia State. Otti highlighted Quadri's critical role in enhancing the state's security architecture and his valuable participation in monthly Security Council meetings. The outgoing Commandant, who is bound by Nigerian Navy posting traditions that typically allow senior officers to serve between 18 and 24 months in a specific assignment, expressed gratitude for the tremendous support extended by Governor Otti.

Retired Commander MacDonald Uba, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, reinforced the context of the leadership change. He noted that Quadri's 19-month service aligns with standard naval rotation protocols, ensuring regular infusion of fresh leadership perspectives. Quadri thanked the Governor for the cooperation during his time in charge, setting a respectful tone for the handover to Commodore Onu.

Commitment to Sustained Progress

In his vote of thanks, Commodore Emmanuel Onu appreciated the warm reception from the Governor and pledged his full commitment to sustaining the achievements made under Quadri's command. The incoming Commandant assured the state government that he would strive for even greater accomplishments, echoing the Governor's sentiment that the new leadership aims to elevate the institution's performance. This transition marks a new chapter for the Nigerian Navy College of Accounts and Finance, with the Abia State Government positioned as a steadfast partner in its future endeavors.