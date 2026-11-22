Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno appoints Edwin James as his Personal Assistant after recognizing four years of voluntary service, while announcing bursary hikes and gratuity payments.

Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has officially appointed Edwin James as his Personal Assistant, marking a significant recognition for a man who served as a voluntary cleaner for nearly four years. The announcement took place during the monthly Government House prayer service held at the Latter House Chapel in Uyo on Sunday.

Recognition of Voluntary Service

Edwin James, dressed in a blue shirt during the event, was visibly emotional as Governor Eno detailed his years of dedicated and selfless service. James had been voluntarily cleaning the Latter House Chapel for almost four years without any formal appointment or compensation until this moment. The Governor expressed deep regret that such dedication had gone unrecognized for so long, stating that the government had been owing James for his labor and commitment to the state.

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Immediate Appointment Directives

During his address to the congregation, Governor Eno issued a direct order to the Secretary to the State Government to formalize Edwin James's appointment. He directed that the appointment be effective retroactively from June 1, 2023, which marks the exact date James began his work at the chapel. Eno emphasized that this backdating was necessary to ensure the state government honored its debt to the worker who had faithfully served without pay for years.

Financial Commitments to Retirees

In addition to the personnel appointment, Governor Eno disclosed substantial progress in settling financial obligations inherited from previous administrations. He stated that his administration has successfully paid approximately ₦102 billion out of an inherited ₦111 billion gratuity backlog. This massive payout demonstrates the administration's commitment to honoring the contributions of retired public servants. Furthermore, pensions and educational bursaries continue to receive consistent attention as part of the broader welfare agenda.

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Future Bursary Increases Planned

Looking ahead, Governor Eno outlined significant increases in student financial aid to be implemented by the next general elections. He revealed on his LinkedIn account that beginning in June 2027, students studying general courses will receive ₦200,000 each as bursaries. For those pursuing professional courses such as Medicine, Law, Architecture, ICT, and Pharmacy, the bursary amount will rise to ₦250,000 each. This represents a major escalation from previous bursary amounts of ₦10,000, ₦20,000, and ₦50,000.

Political Agenda and Voter Registration

The Governor linked these welfare improvements to his broader ARISE Agenda, aiming to build an inclusive state where opportunities are accessible regardless of a citizen's background. He encouraged residents to obtain their permanent voter cards and engage in ward-level campaigning ahead of the 2027 general elections. Eno prayed for the continued progress of Akwa Ibom State, asserting that his administration would never go backwards and that God would keep bringing leaders to take the state forward.