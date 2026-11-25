Governor Ademola Adeleke has dissolved the Osun State Executive Council and relieved all political appointees of their appointments ahead of his second term inauguration, while retaining the SSG, Chief of Staff, and spokesperson.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has dissolved the Osun State Executive Council and relieved all political appointees of their appointments ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office.

The dissolution was announced on Wednesday in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed. The governor retained the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye, and his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed. The Local Government Service Commission and the recently reconstituted board of the Osun State University were also left undissolved. All affected political appointees have been directed to hand over to the directors or Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries.

Also read Adeleke dissolves Osun cabinet ahead of second-term inauguration

Adeleke Reflects On His First Term

In an emotion-laden voice, Governor Adeleke recalled the journey from 2023 to date and submitted that for almost four years, his administration jointly ran the state with several accomplishments and achievements. He said, In our selfless service to the state, we confronted several challenges. We innovated to deliver several landmark projects. We deprived ourselves of a lot of opportunities in a bid to deliver good governance.

The governor stated that his team succeeded on several fronts where the previous administration failed. He listed successes in education, health, sports, infrastructure, science and tech, digital economy, climate change and several others. He noted that the administration received several awards from local and national bodies for its uncommon achievements. Adeleke expressed deep appreciation for the contributions of the council members to the growth and development of the state.

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He said that in their various ministries and areas of responsibility, they conducted themselves with honour and integrity. On behalf of the people and government of Osun State, he extended sincere commendation to all council members, adding that the administration will not forget all those who are part of this golden era in the history of Osun development. It is on this note that I hereby dissolve the Osun State Executive Council, the governor said.

Council Members Share Their Experiences

All political appointees are equally relieved of their appointments. Members of the council took turns to pour out their minds about their experience serving under the leadership of Governor Adeleke. The dissolution comes ahead of his swearing-in for a second term, marking the end of the current executive council. The statement quoted the governor as saying that the administration ran the state jointly with several accomplishments and achievements over the past almost four years.

He emphasized that the team confronted challenges, innovated to deliver landmark projects, and deprived itself of many opportunities to deliver good governance. Adeleke also said his team succeeded where the previous administration failed and delivered successfully in key sectors including education, health, sports, infrastructure, science and technology, digital economy, and climate change. He noted that the awards received from local and national bodies were a testament to the administration's uncommon achievements.

The governor thanked the council members for their service and urged them to hand over promptly to the most senior civil servants in their ministries. The exemption of the SSG, Chief of Staff, and spokesperson ensures continuity in key administrative positions as the governor prepares for his second term. The Local Government Service Commission and the reconstituted board of Osun State University will continue their functions without interruption.

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All other political appointees are to vacate their offices immediately and complete the handover process. The dissolution is seen as a routine transition step before the governor's inauguration for another term. Members of the dissolved council expressed mixed emotions as they shared their experiences serving under Governor Adeleke.