Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq mobilizes APC voters in Kwara South, citing infrastructure projects and political equity to secure support for President Tinubu and party candidates in the upcoming elections.

On Wednesday, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led a major campaign initiative for the All Progressives Congress into the Kwara South geopolitical zone. The governor rallied party members and supporters to secure votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC ticket, emphasizing the administration's developmental record over the past seven years. The event aimed to consolidate the party's stronghold in the region ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Infrastructure Development in Kwara Region

AbdulRazaq highlighted significant infrastructure achievements delivered by his administration in Kwara South during the rally. He stated that the government has successfully constructed at least 219.5 kilometers of state roads in the region. This figure excludes the additional 42-kilometer Eiyenkorin-Ojoku-Offa Road, which he personally facilitated for the area. The governor noted that these road networks, along with various bridges and river crossings, represent tangible progress compared to previous administrations.

Also read Wike Asks Tinubu, APC to Assign Him Imo and Kwara for 2027 Re-election Campaign

Strategic Equity in APC Ticket Distribution

The governor argued that the current APC ticket distribution reflects a commitment to equity and fairness. He explained that the party has allocated the governorship ticket to Kwara North and the senatorial ticket to the Igbomina bloc in Kwara South. This strategic shift occurs after twelve years of the Ibolo bloc holding these prominent positions. AbdulRazaq presented this arrangement as a demonstration of the party's willingness to address historical political imbalances within the state.

Election Strategy and Canvassing Mobilization

AbdulRazaq declared that Kwara State currently lacks a viable opposition, describing it as a clear open field for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He warned against complacency, urging supporters to double their efforts in canvassing and door-to-door campaigns. The governor called on all attendees to become active canvassers, knocking on neighbors' doors to ensure maximum voter turnout. He emphasized the goal of surpassing previous election totals through disciplined and widespread mobilization efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leadership Praise and Security Improvements

AbdulRazaq praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a visionary leader who is guiding Nigeria in the right direction. He cited improvements in healthcare and education in Kwara State as direct results of federal leadership. Addressing security concerns in the district, the governor appreciated the Federal Government's efforts to salvage the situation, noting significant improvements. He contrasted the current administration's record with the previous government, which he accused of promoting thuggery.

Attendees and Future Development Plans

The rally at Ajase-ipo Comprehensive High School in Irepodun local government area drew large crowds of party stalwarts. Key figures in attendance included Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, APC gubernatorial candidate Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, and State Party Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi. AbdulRazaq also announced plans to upgrade the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College in Ajase-ipo to a tertiary institution, building on the commissioning of the Kwara State University campus in Osi.