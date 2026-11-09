Gospel singer Toluwanisings buried at Ibadan residence after family dispute resolved

Toluwanisings was buried Monday at his Ibadan residence following a burial service, ending a dispute over his final resting place that led to a police peace undertaking.

Gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, known as Toluwanisings, was buried on Monday at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, weeks after his death. The interment followed a burial service held at Banjola Event and Conference Centre, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan.

The funeral programme shared on the singer's official social media page indicated a lying-in-state from 9 am to 10 am. The burial service was scheduled from 10 am to 11 am. His remains were then taken to his residence for the private interment. The burial was a private ceremony attended by family members and a few guests.

Also read Toluwanisings Buried in Private Ibadan Ceremony After Family Dispute Resolved

Restricted Access During Private Burial

PUNCH Online monitored the event and observed that access to the singer's resting place was restricted. The ceremony was conducted away from public attention. The atmosphere around the residence was unusually quiet, with even neighbours absent from the area. Security personnel were present at the venue.

Media access to the singer's resting place was also restricted. A final viewing was held at his house before he was laid to rest. The ceremony followed weeks of public controversy over his final resting place. His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, and his widow, Elizabeth Damilola Olayemi, reportedly disagreed over where he should be buried.

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His father opposed plans to bury the singer in a cemetery. Muniru Olayemi insisted that his son should be buried at the house he built or beside his late mother in Ikirun, Osun State. His uncle, Lawal Ademola Rauf, also called for the suspension of burial arrangements. He demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

Family Dispute Over Final Resting Place

The disagreement generated reactions on social media, with family members exchanging accusations over the proposed arrangements. The Oyo State Police Command earlier disclosed that the parties involved had signed a peace undertaking. On November 3, the singer's widow, father, friends and associates signed the agreement before the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

According to the police, the agreement required all parties to maintain peace and discontinue public exchanges, interviews and social media publications concerning the disagreement. The police also warned that anyone whose actions constituted a criminal offence would be arrested and prosecuted. Following the intervention, the parties reached an agreement that paved the way for the burial to proceed at the singer's Ibadan residence. Toluwanisings died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in Ibadan after reportedly slumping.

His death was announced by his family, although the circumstances surrounding it later became a subject of disagreement among relatives. His death generated public concern following allegations by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, that several hospitals declined to admit him while efforts were being made to obtain emergency medical attention. The singer was known for his energetic worship ministrations and gospel music, which attracted listeners across Nigeria.

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Tributes Mark End to Burial Dispute

Some of his popular songs include 'A Very Big God', 'Unreserved Praise', 'Onibuore' and 'Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo'. His death attracted tributes from fans, colleagues and members of the gospel music community, who remembered him for his contributions to gospel music and his worship ministry. His burial brings an end to the disagreement over his final resting place.

However, questions previously raised by members of his paternal family concerning the circumstances of his death remain separate from the resolution of the burial dispute.