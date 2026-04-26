Gospel Singer Prince Goke Bajowa Threatens Legal Action Against Boye Best Over Copyright Infringement

Veteran gospel artist Prince Goke Bajowa is taking legal action against Boye Best for repeatedly performing his song 'Iwo Ko Lodami' without proper acknowledgement, claiming copyright infringement and unfair benefit.

Renowned gospel music ian Prince Goke Bajowa has publicly announced his intention to pursue legal recourse against fellow artist Boye Best , citing repeated copyright infringement concerning the popular hymn ' Iwo Ko Lodami '.

The dispute centers around Bajowa’s claim that Best consistently performs the song at live events and concerts without providing due credit or acknowledging Bajowa as the original composer and rights holder. Bajowa expressed deep concern over Best’s actions, stating that presenting the song as if it were Best’s own creation is not only deceptive to audiences but also unfairly benefits Best through the song’s established popularity.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing the original authorship and ownership of creative works, particularly within the gospel music community where integrity and respect for intellectual property should be paramount. Bajowa detailed his frustration in a video statement released on his Instagram account on Sunday, framing the announcement as a definitive final warning to Best. He explained that prior to making the issue public, he had directly contacted Best to address the matter and request proper acknowledgement.

Despite this private communication, Bajowa alleges that Best continued to perform 'Iwo Ko Lodami' without attribution. The singer’s statement was firm and unambiguous, clearly outlining the consequences of continued infringement. He stated that while he does not seek to prevent Best from performing the song, he insists on the mandatory inclusion of a clear and visible acknowledgement of his ownership whenever the song is used publicly.

Bajowa underscored the seriousness of the situation, urging Best to treat the warning with the gravity it deserves. He believes that failing to acknowledge the original creator diminishes the value of the work and sets a negative precedent within the industry. The core of Bajowa’s argument rests on the principle that artistic creation deserves protection and that proper attribution is a fundamental right of every artist.

He is determined to safeguard his intellectual property and ensure that his contributions to gospel music are appropriately recognized. This situation highlights a growing concern within the Nigerian gospel music scene regarding copyright protection and the enforcement of intellectual property rights. Many artists, particularly those with established catalogs of popular songs, face the challenge of unauthorized use and performance of their work.

Bajowa’s decision to publicly address the issue and threaten legal action is seen by some as a bold step towards raising awareness and encouraging greater respect for copyright laws. The outcome of this dispute could potentially set a precedent for future cases of copyright infringement within the industry, encouraging artists to proactively protect their work and seek legal remedies when necessary.

The use of social media to address the issue also demonstrates a shift in how artists are choosing to confront copyright violations, leveraging platforms like Instagram to directly communicate with alleged infringers and the public. Bajowa’s statement serves as a reminder to all performers and event organizers to ensure they have obtained the necessary permissions and are providing appropriate credit when using copyrighted material.

The situation is currently unfolding, and it remains to be seen whether Best will comply with Bajowa’s demands or if the matter will escalate to legal proceedings. The gospel music community is closely watching the developments, hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of copyright law and artistic integrity





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Prince Goke Bajowa Boye Best Copyright Infringement Gospel Music Iwo Ko Lodami Legal Action Music Rights Intellectual Property

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