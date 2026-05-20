Google Unveils Major Upgrades to Search Platform with AI-Powe

Google's latest update to its search platform introduces new AI-powered features designed to change how users interact with information. The changes include the introduction of Gemini 3.5 Flash as the default model powering AI Mode, enhancing reasoning, task execution, and real-time web monitoring.

Google has unveiled major upgrades to its Search platform at the 2026 Google I/O event, introducing new AI-powered features designed to change how users interact with information globally.

Over the past year, Google has significantly redefined Search through artificial intelligence, with its AI Mode now surpassing one billion monthly users worldwide. The company also said search activity has reached an all-time high, driven by increased user engagement with AI-powered tools. At the centre of the latest update is the introduction of Gemini 3.5 Flash, now the default model powering AI Mode globally.

Google said the model enhances reasoning, task execution, and real-time web monitoring, marking a shift from traditional search to a more intelligent, action-oriented system





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Search AI Platform Upgrades AI Mode Real-Time Web Monitoring Gemini 3.5 Flash

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