Google to disable AI and Search by default for K-12 student accounts worldwide

Google will turn off Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom and AI features in Search for K-12 student accounts by default, rolling out first in the US. Schools that ban AI will lose Google Search entirely because the features are deeply integrated.

Google announced on Tuesday that it will switch off artificial intelligence tools by default for schoolchildren using school-managed K-12 accounts, following criticism over how AI was introduced to students while schools are still debating classroom use.

Under changes announced in a blog post, Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom and AI features in Google Search will be disabled for K-12 student accounts until school administrators choose to activate them. Google told AFP the new controls will roll out worldwide, beginning in the United States, although it had yet to set a date for implementation.

Also read Google Will Turn Off Search For Schools That Reject AI

Search And AI Integration Changes

The changes mean schools will not be able to provide students with Google Search without its AI features, because Search and AI are now tightly integrated. Chris Phillips, Google's vice president and general manager of education, told The New York Times that Search and AI are deeply integrated. He said if a school bans AI, students will not have access to search, and they will see a message from their school indicating it is not available.

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Phillips also explained that schools maintaining strict bans on AI will find search functionality disabled, displaying a notification informing students the service is unavailable through their institutional accounts. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the integration of artificial intelligence into schoolwork and the extent to which technology companies should determine how students use the tools. Google dominates technology use in American schools, providing educational applications including Gmail, Docs and the Classroom platform.

Its low-cost Chromebook laptops are the devices most commonly issued to students by US schools. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had accused the company on X of trying to use its monopoly power to force AI into public schools. More than 150 million students worldwide use Google Classroom, according to a letter Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley sent to the company last month. The senators asked why AI features had been made the default on school devices.

Gemini Chatbot Introduction And Reaction

In August, Google opened its Gemini chatbot in Classroom to students of all ages. The feature provided starter prompts tailored to specific classes and assignments, along with guided assistance, study guides, practice quizzes and flashcards generated from course materials. It was switched on by default for students at schools that had already enabled Gemini. In September, New York and Los Angeles announced plans to restrict access to AI tools on school devices.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District told AFP: We are reviewing Google's announcement and its potential implications for schools, educators and students. The spokesperson said the district believed AI could improve teaching and learning if introduced carefully and with clear safeguards. The district also maintained that technology should support rather than replace teachers and protect student privacy. In a statement on X, Google said Tuesday's changes give schools more choice, not less.

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Policy Shift Amid Lawmaker Pressure

The company added: We know there is concern about students using AI to shortcut schoolwork, and schools have told us they want control. The policy shift marks a major change for a company whose tools are used by millions of students daily. It also highlights the widening debate over AI in education, as districts weigh benefits against risks such as cheating, privacy and dependency. Google's move follows months of pressure from lawmakers, city leaders and school districts.

The company said the new controls are designed to give administrators more say over when and how AI appears in student accounts. For schools that reject AI entirely, the result will be a broader loss of search access. Google said those students will instead see a notice from their school explaining that the service is unavailable. The rollout will begin in the United States before expanding worldwide, though Google has not provided a specific timeline.

Schools and districts are expected to review the changes as they plan their own AI policies. Los Angeles officials said they are still assessing the announcement. The district repeated its position that AI should be introduced carefully, with clear safeguards, and that technology must support teachers while protecting student privacy. Google said the changes are meant to give schools more choice, not less, and acknowledged concerns that students may use AI to shortcut schoolwork. The company said schools have asked for control over these tools.