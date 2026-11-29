Google suspends work on its Farciennes AI data center in Belgium following accusations of building without planning permission. Read about the legal and environmental impact.

Google has temporarily halted construction activities at an artificial intelligence data center located in Farciennes, Belgium. The suspension comes after local authorities accused the US technology giant of proceeding with development work without obtaining the necessary planning permission. This major offence allegation has prompted a significant pause in operations as the company seeks further guidance from regional regulators.

Construction Halted in Farciennes Site

The US technology giant confirmed on its X handle on Sunday that it had paused work at the site pending further guidance from the authorities. Wallonia government spokesperson Nicolas Yernaux stated clearly that the company did not have the appropriate planning permission to continue the project. Google described the decision to stop work as temporary, indicating that operations could resume once the regulatory concerns are addressed. The company emphasized that this action is a precautionary measure taken while negotiations and legal clarifications are underway.

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Legal Dispute Over Cooling System

The controversy has been ongoing for several months following a dispute over environmental compliance and infrastructure requirements. Local media reports indicate that Google applied to replace its proposed air-cooling system with a water-based alternative designed to draw water from the nearby River Sambre. Regional authorities rejected this application, citing environmental concerns and regulatory non-compliance. Despite the rejection, construction activities reportedly continued, which escalated tensions between the corporation and local governance bodies.

Environmental Groups Condemn Actions

Joeri Thijs of Greenpeace Belgium publicly criticized Google for continuing construction without a permit, calling it disrespectful to the environment, local residents, and the law. He warned that the expansion of energy-intensive data centers could worsen environmental challenges amid the growing climate crisis. Thijs argued that the consequences of the climate crisis will only increase, making it unacceptable for energy-guzzling facilities to remain under the radar of public and regulatory scrutiny. Local residents have also expressed concerns about the rapid industrialization of the area and its potential impact on their quality of life.

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Global Data Center Expansion Context

The situation in Belgium reflects a broader global trend of expanding digital infrastructure driven by the rising demand for artificial intelligence services. According to Data Center Map, which tracks operational and pre-operational facilities, there are approximately 13,500 data centers worldwide. Of these, 54 are located in Belgium, marking the country as a significant hub for data storage and processing. Data centers require substantial amounts of electricity and water to operate, raising concerns about sustainability and resource management as the industry grows.

Political and Regulatory Implications

The rapid expansion of data centers has become a political issue in several countries, including the US, where concerns about electricity consumption and pressure on local infrastructure have fueled calls for tighter regulation. During the recent midterm elections, three states elected Democratic senators and governors who had advocated for stricter oversight of data center developments. This political shift suggests that regulatory frameworks may become more stringent globally, impacting how tech giants plan and execute large-scale infrastructure projects. Google has stated that it remains committed to respecting Belgian laws and regulations, noting that it has operated in Belgium for over 15 years.