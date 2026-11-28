A Nigerian NGO backed by Google.org is teaching 57,000 pupils aged seven to 13 across 25 states essential online safety and digital literacy skills through its Be Internet Awesome programme.

Google.org is providing critical support to JAN Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to enhancing digital literacy and online safety for children in Nigeria. The partnership is currently empowering 57,000 pupils between the ages of seven and 13 across 25 states of the Nigerian federation. This large-scale initiative, known as the Be Internet Awesome programme, aims to equip young learners with the essential skills needed to navigate the internet safely and responsibly. The programme addresses the growing importance of digital citizenship as technology increasingly shapes how children learn, communicate, and interact with the world.

Core Safety Skills Taught to Pupils

The Be Internet Awesome programme is specifically designed to help children become confident and responsible digital citizens. Participants learn to recognise online risks, protect their personal information, and think critically about the content they encounter. The curriculum teaches students how to identify misinformation, recognise potential online threats, and make informed decisions in digital spaces. Through engaging, age-appropriate learning experiences, pupils explore key aspects of digital citizenship that are vital for their safety.

Also read Nigerian Equities Market Drops N1.10 Trillion Amid Persistent Selling Pressure

Students are also trained on how to practise kindness online and how to respond to uncomfortable or unsafe digital experiences. The initiative goes beyond simply teaching children how to use digital tools; it encourages them to understand the consequences of their online actions. By fostering positive digital habits, the programme prepares young learners to thrive in an increasingly connected world while building a foundation for long-term responsible behaviour.

Involving Adults and Ensuring Accessibility

Recognising that children's online experiences are shaped by their environment, the programme emphasises the role of adults in their care and development. Teachers, parents, and caregivers are encouraged to reinforce the lessons children learn and support them in building safer online habits. This collaborative approach ensures that the skills taught in the classroom are reinforced at home and in the community, creating a comprehensive safety net for young digital users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative's commitment to inclusive digital safety was highlighted during a webinar titled Advancing Digital Safety Through Inclusive Learning. The event brought together parents, caregivers, and experts in diversity, equity, and inclusion to discuss the importance of accessible digital spaces. Victor Ekwueme from the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities stressed the need for responsible online behaviour and accessible design in the digital realm.

Advocating for Accessible Web Design

Victor Ekwueme emphasised that developers should design websites in line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. These guidelines ensure that people with different abilities can access and navigate digital platforms effectively. By advocating for inclusive design, the initiative aims to create a safer and more equitable internet for all children, regardless of their physical or cognitive capabilities. This focus on accessibility is a crucial component of the broader digital literacy efforts.

Olaolu Akogun, the Acting Executive Director of JAN, stated that digital literacy has become an essential life skill. He noted that as more children access the internet for learning, communication, and entertainment, there is a need to ensure they understand how to use these tools safely. The initiative reflects JAN Nigeria's broader commitment to preparing young people with the knowledge and practical skills they need to succeed in a changing global economy.

The programme's success relies on the active participation of families and educators who help children apply these lessons in their daily lives. By involving adults in the learning process, the initiative ensures that digital safety practices are consistent across different environments. This holistic approach helps to mitigate risks and promotes a culture of responsibility among young internet users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, initiatives like Be Internet Awesome provide a vital framework for protecting young minds. The involvement of Google.org underscores the global importance of equipping the next generation with the tools they need to navigate the online world safely. The ongoing training of 57,000 pupils across 25 states represents a significant step forward in promoting digital well-being in Nigeria.

The focus on critical thinking and informed decision-making empowers students to become active and responsible participants in the digital economy. By teaching them to recognise threats and protect their personal information, the programme aims to reduce the prevalence of online dangers. The collaboration between NGOs, government bodies, and private sector partners like Google.org highlights the collective effort required to safeguard young digital citizens.

Looking ahead, the programme will continue to expand its reach and deepen its impact through ongoing educational campaigns and community engagement. The emphasis on inclusive learning ensures that no child is left behind in the transition to a fully digital society. By fostering a generation of confident and responsible digital citizens, the initiative contributes to the overall development and safety of the Nigerian youth.