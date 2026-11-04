Google.org Awards Helium Health $2.5M for AI Maternal Health Initiative

Helium Health secures $2.5 million from Google.org to deploy AI tools in four Nigerian states, aiming to reduce maternal mortality by 30% through early risk detection.

Helium Health, a Nigerian health technology enterprise, has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from Google.org to implement artificial intelligence solutions for maternal healthcare. This funding supports the deployment of AI-powered clinical tools designed to identify pregnancy risks early and improve decision-making in primary healthcare facilities across Nigeria. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between AI potential and public service delivery in underserved regions.

Helium Health Receives Google.org Impact Challenge Grant

The Nigerian firm is the sole local beneficiary selected from fifteen global organizations for Google.org's $30 million Impact Challenge: AI for Government Innovation. This specific program supports entities collaborating with governments to enhance public service outcomes through technological integration. The grant provides both financial backing and access to pro bono technical support from Google engineers and AI product experts via a dedicated accelerator program.

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Helium Health CEO Dimeji Sofowora stated that the investment allows the company to expand existing maternal health interventions and reach more women with quality services. He noted that the organization has spent the last decade building the necessary technology and partnerships to improve healthcare delivery across the African continent. The support enables the firm to scale effective models and extend high-quality maternal care to a broader demographic of women nationwide.

AI Deployment Targets Lagos, Delta, Kano, and Oyo States

The implementation roadmap for the HeliumMum project covers four Nigerian states: Lagos, Delta, Kano, and Oyo. Lagos State serves as the operational launchpad for this new phase of healthcare technology integration. An executive briefing at Lagos House, Marina, detailed the deployment strategy to key stakeholders, including Google Director for West and East Africa Olumide Balogun.

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Google.org Global Head Maggie Johnson emphasized the initiative's goal to connect AI capabilities with practical applications in government services. She highlighted that while AI holds transformative potential for public services, a significant gap often exists between theoretical promise and real-world practice. The selected organizations receive structured support to ensure these technologies are effectively integrated into existing healthcare infrastructures.

HeliumMum Aims to Reach 1.9 Million Women in Three Years

Dr. Shona Oluwatola, Helium Health's Head of Public Health, outlined an ambitious target to reach an additional 1.9 million women over a three-year period. The project aims to contribute to a 30 percent reduction in maternal mortality rates within the participating states. Nigeria currently accounts for nearly three out of every ten maternal deaths globally, underscoring the urgency of early complication identification and improved medical access.

The HeliumMum system utilizes artificial intelligence to help pregnant women identify potential health risks and connect with appropriate healthcare providers. It integrates electronic medical records with AI-powered clinical decision-support tools to assist healthcare workers in making informed choices. This data-driven approach also enables governments to identify service gaps and strengthen maternal health programs effectively. The initiative seeks to ensure no woman loses her life due to lack of risk awareness or inaccessible care.

The project builds on Helium Health's previous achievements, which have already reached over 3.5 million women through various maternal health initiatives. The new AI-driven expansion leverages these established partnerships to scale impact in targeted high-need regions. By focusing on early detection and timely intervention, the program addresses critical bottlenecks in the maternal healthcare chain.

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Google.org's investment reflects a strategic commitment to leveraging technology for social good in developing economies. The structured accelerator program ensures that technical expertise is transferred to local teams for sustainable implementation. This collaboration between the tech giant and the Nigerian health firm sets a precedent for using AI to solve complex public health challenges.

The rollout in Lagos, Delta, Kano, and Oyo states will provide a replicable model for expanding AI-assisted maternal care across other Nigerian regions. Success in these pilot states could demonstrate the viability of using AI to reduce mortality rates in primary healthcare settings. The data generated by the electronic medical records integration will further inform policy decisions and resource allocation for maternal health services.