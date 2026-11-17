Former President Goodluck Jonathan cautions that ethnic rivalries and thuggery threaten Nigeria's stability ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging unity over division.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating crisis of political intolerance, thuggery, and the deliberate incitement of ethnic rivalries in Nigeria. He stated that these destabilizing forces pose a severe and immediate threat to the nation's existence and overall stability in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

Jonathan's Warning on National Cohesion

Speaking at a high-level peace and security conference hosted by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja, the former president emphasized that upcoming electoral cycles must not be allowed to become catalysts for destructive social division. He stressed that the deliberate encouragement of ethnic rivalry is the most dangerous threat to national existence, urging leaders and citizens to prioritize national unity and democratic values over narrow partisan ambitions.

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Urging Credible Leadership Selection

Goodluck Jonathan also encouraged Nigerians to view the upcoming 2027 general elections as a critical opportunity to select credible leadership at both the state and federal levels. He advocated for voters to prioritize competence and capability over mere political ambition, warning that undermining national cohesion for personal or partisan gain endangers the country's future.

The former president articulated that political leaders must not allow ambition to undermine the bonds that hold the nation together. He reiterated that these bonds are essential not only at the national level but also within state governments, where local tensions can easily escalate into broader national crises if left unchecked by responsible leadership.

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Conference Held on November 17 2026

The high-level peace and security conference took place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in Abuja, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss strategies for maintaining stability. The event served as a platform for former President Jonathan to address the growing concerns about the politicization of ethnic identities and the role of thuggery in disrupting the democratic process.

Attendees and observers noted that the conference highlighted the urgent need for political actors to commit to peaceful campaigning and respect for democratic norms. The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation positioned the event as a crucial step toward fostering a culture of dialogue and accountability among Nigeria's political class.

Broader Implications for Electoral Integrity

The warnings issued by Goodluck Jonathan underscore the fragility of Nigeria's democratic institutions when faced with organized political intolerance. As the 2027 elections approach, the former president's comments serve as a reminder that the health of the nation depends on the collective commitment to unity and the rejection of divisive tactics.

Stakeholders in the political sphere are now under increased pressure to address these issues proactively, ensuring that the electoral process remains a vehicle for progress rather than a source of conflict. The focus on credible leadership and competence reflects a broader call for a shift in political culture toward more substantive and unifying governance.