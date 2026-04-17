Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Project Rejects Atiku Abubakar's 'Inexperience' Claim

The Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Project (GJLP) has strongly criticized former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar's assertion that former President Goodluck Jonathan's tenure was hampered by inexperience. The GJLP defended Jonathan's extensive political background and highlighted significant achievements during his presidency, while questioning Atiku Abubakar's own credentials and political consistency.

The Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Project ( GJLP ) has strongly refuted recent remarks made by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar , characterizing his commentary on the Goodluck Jonathan administration as both unfortunate and a distortion of historical facts. In a statement released on Thursday, Juan Amechee, the Governor and National Coordinator of the GJLP , defended the former President's track record, dismissing claims that governance difficulties during his term stemmed from a lack of experience.

Atiku Abubakar, speaking on Arise Television, had suggested that Jonathan's relative inexperience was a significant factor in his struggles to effectively govern the nation, particularly when confronted with challenges. He described Jonathan as a decent individual but acknowledged his inexperience as a contributing element to his management of the country's affairs. Mr. Amechee countered this assertion, deeming it misleading and demonstrably false to label Mr. Jonathan as inexperienced. He argued that such a characterization was inconsistent with Jonathan's extensive political career, which included serving as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, and Acting President. Amechee questioned the standard of experience Atiku Abubakar would consider adequate if Jonathan's distinguished career path did not meet it. The GJLP coordinator also directed criticism at Atiku Abubakar, implying that his lifelong presidential ambition had not resulted in substantive executive leadership experience at the nation's highest governmental level. The statement further questioned Atiku's political consistency, alleging that his frequent party affiliations indicated division rather than cohesive leadership. Amechee expressed disappointment that such a critique of experience came from an individual he described as a career presidential candidate who lacks the moral standing to comment on leadership when globally respected figures were engaged in such discussions. He pointed out that if ambition alone constituted experience, Atiku's numerous presidential attempts would have already qualified him for national leadership. The GJLP highlighted the reform-driven nature of the Jonathan administration, citing improvements in macroeconomic indicators and institutional achievements. They noted that Nigeria became Africa's largest economy under Jonathan, attracted substantial foreign direct investment, and maintained single-digit inflation for significant periods. Citing World Bank data, the project claimed that poverty levels dropped to 35.8 percent, the lowest since 1999. In the agricultural sector, the GJLP pointed to international recognition, including a 2013 award from the Food and Agriculture Organization for exceeding hunger-reduction targets. Nigeria's diplomatic successes were also emphasized, including securing two non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council and supporting Akinwumi Adesina's presidency of the African Development Bank. Regarding democratic governance, the statement underscored Jonathan's magnanimous concession of defeat in the 2015 presidential election as a pivotal moment for Nigeria's democracy, asserting that his electoral reforms and this act of sportsmanship strengthened the democratic process more than years of political discourse. The GJLP concluded that public perception of Jonathan's presidency should be grounded in verifiable achievements rather than political revisionism, asserting that his record is public, verifiable, and enduring. The project expressed confidence in the Nigerian populace's ability to differentiate between leaders who delivered tangible progress and those who repeatedly sought power while offering hindsight critiques





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Goodluck Jonathan Atiku Abubakar GJLP Nigerian Politics Presidential Legacy

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