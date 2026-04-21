Goodluck Jonathan Defends Leadership Record Following Atiku Abubakar Critique

Former President Goodluck Jonathan addresses recent criticisms of his leadership style and experience, arguing that political mistakes are universal and that age is not the sole determinant of governance success.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has offered a firm and measured response to recent critiques regarding his past leadership tenure, specifically addressing comments made by veteran politician Atiku Abubakar .

During a prominent media appearance on Arise TV, Abubakar characterized Jonathan as a decent individual but ultimately labeled him an inexperienced leader, suggesting that this perceived lack of preparation was a primary catalyst for the various socioeconomic and political hurdles that defined the Jonathan administration. While these remarks generated significant discussion across Nigeria's political landscape, Jonathan chose the platform of the 2025 Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria, ARCAN, awards ceremony in Abuja to voice his perspective on the matter of leadership capability and maturity. Addressing the audience during the event, Jonathan opted not to name the former Vice President directly, yet his rebuttal was clearly intended for those who have questioned his administrative background. The former President acknowledged the reality of human fallibility, asserting that any individual serving in the high-stakes office of a governor or President is bound to encounter obstacles and commit errors along the way. He challenged the notion that age serves as the ultimate barometer for effective governance or wisdom. By rhetorically asking whether an individual must reach the age of one hundred years before they are considered fit to manage the affairs of the state, Jonathan underscored his belief that leadership is about character, capacity, and the ability to navigate complex systems rather than merely surviving for several decades. Reflecting on his historic ascent to the presidency following the passing of the late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, Jonathan defended his track record by emphasizing the turbulent transition he managed during that period. He highlighted that had he truly been as naive or inexperienced as his detractors claim, he would have been incapable of successfully navigating the intricate and often volatile political processes that defined his time in office. His statement serves as a defense of his legacy, positioning his administration as one that operated under extreme pressure while maintaining the dignity of the office. By reframing the conversation around the intrinsic nature of governance, Jonathan successfully redirected the narrative, asserting that mistakes are an inevitable aspect of public service, regardless of a leader’s chronological age. This exchange has reignited a broader national conversation regarding the criteria for political leadership in Nigeria and whether contemporary politics places too much emphasis on tenure at the expense of competence and vision





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