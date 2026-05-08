Goodluck Jonathan Challenges Lawsuit Seeking to Bar Him from 2027 Presidential Election

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan's legal team has moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, which aims to prevent him from running in the 2027 presidential election. The case, heard at the Federal High Court in Abuja, centers on Jonathan's eligibility, with his lawyers arguing that similar matters have already been resolved by higher courts. The judge adjourned the hearing to May 11 and ordered notices to be served on INEC and the AGF.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has officially contested a lawsuit filed by lawyer Johnmary Jideobi , which seeks to block him from running in the 2027 presidential election .

Represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chris Uche, Jonathan's legal team urged Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the case during a recent hearing. Uche informed the court that his team had filed a letter of conditional appearance, a notice of preliminary objection, a counter affidavit, and a written address on May 5, 2026, arguing that the suit should be thrown out.

He explained that they learned of the case through media reports and acted swiftly due to the significance of the matter, which revolves around Jonathan's eligibility to contest the upcoming election. Uche criticized the lawsuit, stating that it was unfortunate for a lawyer to file such a case when similar matters had already been resolved by the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Earlier, the plaintiff's counsel, Ndubuisi Ukpai, told the court that the case was scheduled for mention but that he had just been served by Jonathan's legal team. Ukpai requested more time to prepare a response. Justice Lifu adjourned the case to May 11 for further hearings on Jonathan's objection and the main suit.

The judge also ordered that hearing notices be sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the second and third defendants, as they were not present in court. The lawsuit, filed by Abuja-based lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, seeks to prevent Jonathan from participating in the 2027 election. Jideobi argued on constitutional grounds, asking the court to issue a perpetual injunction barring Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party for nomination.

Additionally, he requested that INEC be restrained from accepting or publishing Jonathan's name as a candidate. The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, names Jonathan as the first defendant, with INEC and the AGF as the second and third defendants, respectively





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