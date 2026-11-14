Goodluck Jonathan Calls for Democratic and Educational Reforms in Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan highlights bad leadership, corruption, and weak institutions as primary obstacles to Nigeria's development during a Victoria Island colloquium.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan identified bad leadership, weak institutions, corruption, and policy inconsistency as the primary challenges hindering Nigeria's development during a significant national colloquium. Speaking at the Nigeria Institute for International Affairs in Victoria Island, he emphasized that the nation must move beyond sentiment-driven political recruitment to achieve meaningful progress before its centenary of independence in 2060. The event was organized to honor the late Herbert Macaulay, a foremost Nigeria political leader, and marked the 162th anniversary of his birthday.

Jonathan Identifies Key Development Obstacles

Jonathan stated that Nigeria's advancement is severely constrained by overdependence on raw material exports, inadequate infrastructure, and widespread insecurity. He warned that the country's potential remains unrealized due to these systemic failures, which have persisted for decades since the nation's independence. The former president argued that true development requires a comprehensive reassessment of how the nation utilizes its human and natural resources. He pointed to a lack of transparency and accountability as fundamental issues that must be addressed to ensure sustainable growth and stability for all citizens.

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Reforming Democratic Systems and Recruitment

Jonathan described Nigeria's present democratic arrangement as opaque and amorphous, arguing that it has not fully reflected the fundamental principles of democracy. He called for urgent reforms in the democratic system and political recruitment process to ensure that leaders are selected based on competence, character, and capacity to deliver. He stressed that relying on religious, ethnic, and sectional interests for political selection prevents the emergence of capable leadership. Such a system excludes qualified individuals who do not belong to specific groups, thereby limiting the pool of talent available to govern the country effectively.

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Urgent Need for Functional Education

The former president also highlighted the critical need for a functional education system that repositions Nigerian universities as centers of knowledge production, research, and innovation. He expressed deep concern about the global competitiveness of Nigerian higher education institutions, noting that none appeared in the 101-1,000 category of the Times Magazine Higher Education 2027 rankings. Jonathan argued that universities must aspire to compete among the world's top 200 or 300 institutions to strengthen scientific research and technological development. Although Nigerian institutions produce competent professionals, he emphasized that greater investment in intensive research is necessary to achieve global standards and drive national productivity.

National Vision and Global Comparisons

Jonathan identified four critical areas requiring urgent attention: democratic reforms, political recruitment, functional education, and the development of a clear national vision. He compared Nigeria's development trajectory with countries such as South Korea, India, and Singapore, which have made remarkable progress in industrialization and healthcare despite difficult histories. He questioned whether Nigeria would have overcome its present challenges by the time it celebrates its 100th independence anniversary in 2060. The former president urged the nation to honestly examine the reasons behind its failure to translate enormous resources into comparable development, calling for a shift toward merit-based governance and strategic long-term planning.