Goodluck Jonathan Advocates for Free and Fair Elections, Warns of Democratic Backsliding in Africa

Speaking at the 2025 edition of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue in Accra, Ghana, Jonathan emphasized the perilous nature of electoral manipulation, positioning it as a primary threat to democratic stability. He conveyed that the erosion of public trust, caused by the failure of leaders to deliver on their promises and the manipulation of electoral systems, can pave the way for authoritarianism, thereby undermining the very foundations of democracy. His remarks represent a critical appraisal of the challenges confronting democratic governance in Africa and a call to action for stakeholders to proactively address these issues.\Jonathan’s observations highlight the urgent need for systemic reforms within African democracies. He stated that when citizens' expectations are not met, and leaders fail to deliver on fundamental requirements such as security, education, healthcare, employment, and dignity, disillusionment sets in. Such disillusionment, he warns, can lead to a loss of faith in the democratic process and create a vacuum that can be filled by autocratic regimes. He also indicated that if elections were conducted in a transparent and honest manner, underperforming leaders would naturally be voted out of office, demonstrating the power of the people. Jonathan's commitment to democracy is evident in his call for citizens to embrace their freedoms and exercise their right to choose their leaders. This also ensures the sanctity of votes. In this context, he advocates for equitable representation, inclusivity, and a genuine commitment to serving the needs of the population, which can promote confidence in democratic institutions.\Beyond the issue of electoral integrity, Jonathan also touched upon the significance of youth participation in governance. He acknowledged the positive aspects of increased youth involvement but also underscored the critical importance of mentorship and guidance from experienced leaders. He stressed that young leaders need guidance from elders to be successful. This statement suggests a balanced perspective on leadership, acknowledging the dynamism and fresh perspectives of younger generations while simultaneously recognizing the value of experience and institutional knowledge. His comments imply the importance of intergenerational dialogue and the effective transmission of wisdom and skills to ensure a seamless and productive transition. This call for collaboration and guidance further reinforces his belief in the need for a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to strengthening democracy in Africa, one that incorporates electoral reform, good governance, and the cultivation of a skilled and engaged leadership capable of driving sustainable development and safeguarding democratic values





