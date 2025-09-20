Goodluck Jonathan Advocates for Electoral Reform and Accountable Leadership in Africa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan calls for electoral reform, accountable leadership, and inclusive governance to address the challenges facing democracy in Africa. He emphasizes the importance of free and fair elections, citizens' rights, and leaders meeting the basic needs of the people to prevent authoritarianism.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan articulated a strong viewpoint on the essential elements for democratic success, emphasizing the critical need for accountability and the dangers of electoral manipulation. Speaking at the 2025 edition of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue held in Accra, Ghana, Jonathan underscored that true democratic governance hinges on the ability of citizens to hold their leaders accountable through free and fair elections.

He believes that the failure of leaders to deliver on the promises of democracy – encompassing issues like security, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities – creates a breeding ground for disillusionment and, ultimately, the potential for authoritarianism. In essence, Jonathan advocates for a system where leaders are compelled to perform and deliver results, knowing that their tenure in office is contingent on the will of the people expressed through a transparent electoral process. His comments suggest a deep concern for the state of democracy in Africa, where he perceives various pressures that threaten its core principles. The statement was released on Saturday and highlights the issues surrounding the importance of credible and fair elections across the African continent, particularly how these elections can either support or undermine democratic progress. The former president appears to acknowledge that despite progress, serious challenges need to be addressed to ensure democracies across the continent can withstand these pressures and challenges in the long run.\Jonathan, who lost his re-election bid in 2015, didn't mention any specific political aspirations and addressed the need for a renewed focus on democratic values and the importance of inclusive governance. This comes at a time when many stakeholders across the African continent are looking for ways to revitalize democratic governance and to make it work in a way that best reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people. He clearly emphasized the importance of addressing electoral manipulation, a pervasive issue across Africa. He describes electoral manipulation as a significant threat to democracy, hindering progress and perpetuating leaders in power even when they lack the people's support. He pointed out that fair elections serve as the cornerstone of accountability, allowing citizens to remove underperforming leaders. He stressed the importance of upholding fundamental human rights, as well as providing access to good healthcare, job opportunities and quality education. He also noted the importance of fostering the voices of the youth in democratic processes, yet cautioned that they need the guidance and mentorship of seasoned elders. This emphasis on youth participation is seen as a positive development but requires the support of experienced leaders to help them navigate the complexities of leadership and governance. He also highlighted the need for African nations to reflect on their approaches to democracy to identify solutions that work best for their unique circumstances.\Mr. Wealth Dickson Ominabo, the Communications Officer of the GJF, further clarified Jonathan's message, emphasizing his concern about the current trajectory of democracy in Africa. Jonathan's message highlighted the importance of focusing on the basic needs of citizens such as access to freedom, quality education, access to good healthcare and job security to foster a strong democracy. He articulated that leaders must establish a system that ensures a promising future for the coming generation and guarantees respect for citizens' voices. Jonathan’s remarks reflect a conviction that these factors, when combined, are essential for a functional and prosperous democracy in Africa. He further pointed out that when democracy fails to address the needs of the people, it creates fertile ground for desperation, which can, in turn, lead to authoritarianism. This statement serves as a wake-up call, warning that the failure to safeguard and strengthen democratic values can have dangerous consequences. Jonathan's advocacy for electoral reform, the emphasis on accountability, and the call for inclusivity all highlight the crucial elements needed for sustainable democratic governance on the African continent. He believes that stakeholders must come together to rethink and reform democracy to ensure that its promise is fulfilled, and that it is an instrument for creating a better future for the people and the next generation





