Gombe State Urged to Adopt Healthy Habits for World Diabetes Day

Dr Tarangna Ali Buba advises Gombe residents on affordable diabetes prevention and management strategies this World Diabetes Day, highlighting free screenings by Sparkling Initiative at Kenedy Academy.

As the global community observes World Diabetes Day on November 14, health authorities in Gombe State have issued a critical call to action for residents. Dr Tarangna Ali Buba, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, urged citizens to prioritize healthy eating, regular exercise, and routine blood sugar monitoring to prevent the onset of diabetes and its severe complications.

The medical expert emphasized that maintaining a nutritious diet does not require significant financial expenditure, a vital message given the prevailing economic challenges in the region. Ali noted that individuals can effectively manage their health by reducing carbohydrate intake and incorporating affordable, nutrient-dense foods such as vegetables, cucumber, and spinach into their daily meals alongside protein sources.

Also read Kano State Reports Over 17,000 Childhood Pneumonia Cases Amid Malnutrition Concerns

Affordable Nutrition Strategies for Diabetes Prevention

Dr Tarangna Ali Buba clarified that healthy eating is accessible to all income levels when individuals make informed choices about their food consumption. He advised residents to minimize the quantity of carbohydrates they consume and to avoid sugary drinks, refined foods, and other products with high sugar content. By replacing these items with affordable vegetables like spinach and cucumber, residents can improve their dietary profile without straining their budgets.

The Senior Registrar highlighted that incorporating regular physical activity into daily routines is equally important for prevention. He stressed that the combination of a balanced, low-carbohydrate diet and consistent exercise forms the foundation for preventing diabetes, regardless of economic status. This approach ensures that residents can take proactive steps toward health preservation without incurring heavy medical costs.

Advertisement

Early Detection and Warning Signs of Diabetes

Dr Tarangna Ali Buba expressed deep concern over the growing burden of diabetes in Gombe State, noting that many individuals live with the condition unaware of their status. He warned that others often only discover their condition after developing serious health complications that could have been prevented with earlier intervention. The doctor identified excessive thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger, and unexplained weight loss as key warning signs that should prompt immediate medical attention.

Ali advised anyone experiencing these symptoms to visit a hospital for blood sugar testing rather than waiting for the condition to worsen. Early detection is crucial for effective management, as it allows patients to start treatment before the disease causes irreversible damage to vital organs. The Senior Registrar stressed that timely diagnosis is the first step in preventing the progression to severe stages of the disease.

Health Risks and Community Support Initiatives

Poorly managed diabetes poses significant risks to vital organs, including the eyes, kidneys, heart, and nerves, potentially resulting in blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and limb amputation. Dr Tarangna Ali Buba reassured people living with diabetes that they can lead near-normal lives if they adhere to medical advice, take prescribed medications, and maintain proper blood sugar control. He urged families and communities to support patients rather than stigmatize them, emphasizing that diabetes should not be a basis for discrimination.

The doctor appealed to governments and well-meaning individuals to assist patients who cannot afford medications, particularly those dependent on insulin. He highlighted the interventions of Sparkling Initiative, a non-governmental organization implementing a program called Living Actively with Diabetes to support patients in Gombe State. This program organizes weekly activities every Saturday at Kenedy Academy between 10am and 12pm, offering health education, blood sugar and blood pressure checks, medical consultations, and practical guidance on physical exercise.

Advertisement

World Diabetes Day Theme and Next Steps

This year's World Diabetes Day is being marked under the theme Early Action on Diabetes, with a strong emphasis on early detection, timely treatment, and improved management of the condition. The focus is on preventing complications and saving lives through proactive community engagement and education. Dr Tarangna Ali Buba encouraged residents, particularly those living with diabetes, to take advantage of the Sparkling Initiative's free resources to improve their health and access professional guidance.

The medical expert reiterated that with the right support and lifestyle adjustments, diabetes does not have to define a person's life quality. Residents are urged to utilize the available screening and educational services at Kenedy Academy to monitor their health status regularly. By adopting these preventive measures and seeking early medical intervention, Gombe State residents can significantly reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications and contribute to a healthier community.