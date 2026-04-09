Gombe State Governor Dissolves Executive Council, Prepares for 2027 Elections

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has dissolved the State Executive Council after a review of the administration's performance. The move is intended to allow officials with political ambitions to pursue them freely and create a level playing field for the 2027 elections. The governor expressed appreciation to outgoing officials and urged the media to continue supporting responsible governance.

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has dissolved the State Executive Council . This announcement, reported by Politics Nigeria, followed an extraordinary session of the council held on Thursday. The primary purpose of this meeting was to comprehensively assess the administration's performance over the past two and a half years of the governor's second term in office. Secretary to the State Government Ibrahim Njodi addressed journalists immediately following the session in Gombe.

He characterized the meeting as a detailed review of government activities, essentially a postmortem examination of the administration's work to date. According to Njodi, the government demonstrated significant progress across various critical sectors, achieving excellent results in governance and development initiatives. He elaborated that the decision to dissolve the cabinet was made after careful consideration of both governance performance and the prevailing political climate. The governor determined that creating space was essential to accommodate the political ambitions of commissioners and other appointees, ensuring they could pursue their aspirations freely. This move, he emphasized, was designed to guarantee fairness and provide a level playing field for those individuals intending to contest elections in 2027. Further, the governor's directive mandated that all commissioners hand over the responsibilities of their respective ministries to the Permanent Secretaries no later than Friday, April 10, 2026. This directive extended beyond the commissioners to encompass political appointees, aides, and public servants who may be considering running for elective office.\The SSG, Ibrahim Njodi, also clarified that individuals currently serving in government who intended to participate in partisan politics were required to resign their positions, with resignations needing to be submitted on or before April 10th. Governor Yahaya, who also holds the position of Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum, extended his gratitude to the outgoing officials, recognizing their loyalty and dedication to public service. He specifically commended their contributions to the implementation of his administration's policies, attributing the achievements to teamwork and a shared commitment to the state's progress. Furthermore, the governor expressed his best wishes for their future endeavors, with particular acknowledgement given to those individuals planning to seek elective office in the upcoming electoral cycle. Njodi also communicated the governor's appreciation to members of the press, thanking them for their coverage of government activities within the state. He urged the journalists to maintain professional standards and responsible reporting in their duties. He underscored the crucial role of the media in supporting governance, emphasizing the importance of responsible journalism that promotes accountability and stability. This included a call for the media to continue fostering an environment that encourages transparency and holds the government accountable to the people of Gombe State. The governor's appreciation extended to the role the press has played in shaping public perception and informing the citizenry about the administration's achievements and challenges.\The dissolution of the State Executive Council marks a significant event in Gombe State's political landscape. The governor's decision underscores his commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent process, particularly for those with political ambitions. The timing of the dissolution, preceding the 2027 elections, indicates a strategic move to create an equal opportunity for all potential candidates, allowing them to pursue their political goals without any perceived advantage or disadvantage stemming from their current government positions. This move also reflects an effort to maintain public trust and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. The emphasis on responsible reporting by the media further highlights the administration's dedication to open governance and transparency. By acknowledging the media's vital role, the government signals its commitment to accountability and its willingness to operate under public scrutiny. The outgoing officials were acknowledged for their service and the contributions they had made during the term of the administration. This gesture reflects the governor's leadership style and his appreciation for collaborative efforts. It also sets a positive tone for the upcoming transition and the subsequent appointment of new officials, who will be expected to continue the work of the government and fulfill the commitments made by the administration. The focus on development programs highlights the government’s efforts to improve the lives of the citizens. The government's actions also signal to the public that there is a commitment to ensuring an environment conducive to democratic processes





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Gombe State Governor Executive Council Dissolution 2027 Elections Political Appointees Governance Accountability

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