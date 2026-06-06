Gombe Police Clarify Viral Video: Traditional Celebration, Not Insurgent Confrontation

Gombe State Police have debunked claims that a viral video shows youths mobilizing against insurgents, confirming it was a traditional celebration during Sallah. The police spokesperson urged verification of information to curb misinformation.

The Gombe State Police Command has officially addressed a viral video circulating on social media , clarifying that it does not depict youths mobilizing to confront insurgents.

The video, which gained traction on Facebook, featured gunshots and a caption claiming the community was preparing to protect itself and eliminate threats. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Buhari, explained that the footage actually captured a traditional celebration involving local hunters during Sallah festivities, specifically to honor the Emir of Gombe. He noted that the shots were part of cultural rituals and not related to any security operations.

Buhari urged the public to verify information before sharing to prevent unnecessary panic, emphasizing the police's commitment to maintaining peace. The incident highlights the challenge of misinformation in the digital age, where content can be misinterpreted and spread rapidly, potentially causing confusion and alarm. Authorities continue to appeal for responsible social media use while reinforcing efforts to ensure security in the region





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Gombe Police Viral Video Misinformation Sallah Traditional Celebration Insurgents Social Media

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