Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya asked residents to vote for President Bola Tinubu, APC governorship candidate Jamilu Gwamna and other party candidates in 2027, citing ongoing development projects during a Tula rally.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has urged residents to vote for President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr Jamilu Ishyaku Gwamna, who is the party's governorship candidate, and other party candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Yahaya made the appeal on Saturday during an APC campaign rally in Tula, the headquarters of Kaltungo East Local Council Development Area. At the event, he called on party supporters to mobilise voters and encourage them to back the party at the polls. The governor thanked residents for their continued support of his administration and credited the development projects recorded across the state to the support and guidance of President Tinubu.

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Governor Highlights Development Projects

He said his administration had delivered projects with visible impacts on communities, and he urged residents to consider these interventions carefully when deciding their political choices in 2027. According to him, the results of government work should be visible to ordinary people, and voters have the right to judge leaders by what they have actually delivered in their localities. Yahaya argued that continuity in governance would ensure the completion of ongoing projects and sustain development programmes throughout the state.

He stated that the government started with works and would finish its term with works and development, adding that another APC government under Jamilu Gwamna would continue from where his administration stops. His message framed the election as a choice between maintaining momentum on existing projects and risking delays, abandoned schemes or a change of direction that could slow progress in communities that depend on public services.

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As part of the activities marking the rally, the governor flagged off the construction of a four-kilometre road linking Wange and Baule communities in Tula. Roads of this kind are often important for farmers moving produce to markets, traders transporting goods, students reaching schools and residents seeking access to health facilities.

Rural Road Construction Begins

By highlighting the project during a campaign event, the administration sought to present concrete evidence of its commitment to rural access and the everyday needs of residents, particularly in areas where poor road networks have long limited economic activity and mobility. Gombe State, located in the northeast of Nigeria, has become part of the broader political contest that is building up ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political rallies at the local government level remain a common way for parties to present their records, introduce their candidates and mobilise grassroots support before polling begins. Analysts often observe that such appeals depend heavily on the delivery of visible projects, the credibility of candidates and the ability of party structures to reach voters in towns, villages and wards across a state.

APC Campaign Rally in Kaltungo East

The rally reflects the APC's effort to build and sustain support in Kaltungo East and across the state as campaign activities intensify. Whether voters respond to the governor's call will depend on how they assess infrastructure delivery, the promises made by candidates, the quality of public services and the wider political environment in the period leading up to the elections.

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For now, the event shows that the ruling party is placing emphasis on completed and ongoing works as the central argument for its continuation in office.