Gombe Governor Urges NYSC Corps Members to Resist Redeployment Requests

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya urges NYSC corps members to avoid unnecessary relocation and contribute to education and healthcare in the state.

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps deployed to the state to resist unnecessary redeployment requests and contribute to its development. Yahaya said the state needs the knowledge, skills and expertise of corps members to support growth in critical sectors, including education and healthcare.

The governor made the appeal on Friday through the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Yusuf Abdullahi-Waziri. The remarks were delivered during the swearing-in of the 2026 Batch C, Stream II corps members at the NYSC temporary orientation camp in Amada, Gombe State.

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Gombe State Corps Members Redeployment Appeal

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya encouraged the corps members to treat their posting as an opportunity to make meaningful contributions to their host communities. He asked them not to seek relocation without compelling reasons, a message that framed the service year as a chance to build local impact rather than move elsewhere.

In his statement, the governor said Gombe State continues to pursue development across several sectors. He said he believes the contribution of the corps members can make a meaningful difference in communities, schools, healthcare facilities and other establishments where they will be deployed.

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Yahaya also urged the corps members to uphold discipline, integrity and respect for constituted authority while taking part in orientation activities. His message set out clear expectations for conduct during the orientation period and the wider service year.

Security, Welfare and the Value of National Unity

Governor Yahaya assured the corps members of their safety and welfare. He said the Gombe State government is working with security agencies and other stakeholders to provide a conducive environment during their orientation and service year.

The governor described the National Youth Service Corps scheme as an important platform for promoting national unity, integration and reconciliation. He noted that the scheme brings young Nigerians from different ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds together in one place.

Yahaya pledged that his administration would continue to work with the NYSC management to ensure that the welfare of corps members receives adequate attention. The commitment was presented as an ongoing partnership between the state government and the national scheme.

NYSC Coordinator Calls for Higher Funding and Stipends

Gombe State NYSC Coordinator Regina Eke said 1,201 corps members, comprising 686 males and 515 females, had registered for the orientation exercise, and registration was still ongoing. Eke said she assumed office as the 19th NYSC coordinator in the state a week earlier.

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Eke described Gombe as peaceful and hospitable. She assured the corps members of a memorable service year, saying they would not need to go on relocation, except on health grounds, because they would have the best of their time in Gombe State.

The coordinator appealed to the state government to increase its financial support to the NYSC and to improve feeding arrangements for corps members during the orientation exercise. She also called for sustained government intervention to improve welfare at the primary places of assignment, particularly through the payment of monthly stipends.

Eke commended the Yahaya administration for constructing a permanent orientation camp. She expressed hope that the ongoing exercise would be the last held at the temporary facility.

Swearing-In Ceremony and Next Steps for Corps Members

The corps members were sworn in by the Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Halima Mohammed, who was represented at the ceremony by Justice Suleiman Abubakar. The swearing-in marked the formal start of the 2026 Batch C, Stream II service period for the registered corps members.

The orientation exercise at the Amada camp is ongoing, and registration for corps members had not yet closed at the time of the ceremony. The corps members will proceed through orientation activities before being deployed to their host communities, where they are expected to uphold the discipline and integrity the governor outlined.