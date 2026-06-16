Gombe APC Insists Pantami Remains Party Member Despite Resignation Claims

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has reiterated that Professor Ali Pantami remains a member of the party, insisting that due process was not followed regarding his purported resignation.

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has reiterated that the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Pantami , remains a member of the party, insisting that due process was not followed regarding his purported resignation.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Gombe, the party's Publicity Secretary, Moses Kyari, said the APC executive committee in Pantami's Ward had earlier clarified that it neither received nor deliberated on any resignation letter allegedly submitted by the former minister. According to him, the Ward Chairman, Alhaji Bala Galda, disclosed that the alleged resignation letter was received on May 23, 2026, despite being dated May 19, and was delivered by one Abba Pantami.

He argued that under the provisions of the APC Constitution, INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act, Pantami remains an APC member until the appropriate procedures are duly completed and verified. The APC spokesperson also dismissed claims allegedly made by Pantami during a televised interview on TVC that his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party and his governorship ambition had the blessing of President Bola Tinubu.

He further highlighted what he described as the achievements of the APC administration in Gombe State under Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, citing improvements in governance, infrastructure, peace and political stability. He called on the national leadership of the APC and the Presidency to publicly address the issue to avoid misleading the public. The party found no justification for claims suggesting that President Tinubu had endorsed Pantami's political ambitions outside the APC, given the achievements of the APC administration in Gombe State.

The APC spokesperson urged the national leadership of the APC and the Presidency to publicly clarify and dispel these claims in order to prevent misinformation and avoid misleading the people





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Ali Pantami Gombe State APC Resignation Politics

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