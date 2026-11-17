A road crash in Gombe State injured APC Chairman Mohammed Dantata Ndus and Campaign Director-General Malam Sa'adu Hassan, leaving one dead and six injured. At a campaign rally, candidate Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna promised to build 1,000 roads if elected in 2027.

A road crash in Gombe State on Tuesday injured the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Mohammed Dantata Ndus, and the party's Campaign Director-General, Malam Sa'adu Hassan.

The accident occurred along the Yamatu Deba-Talasse Road at about 12 noon. The officials were travelling to Balanga Local Government Area to join Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya's entourage for the APC governorship campaign rally in Balanga North. Their vehicle, a black Toyota SUV operated by the Government House, collided with a red Bajaj motorcycle. According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State, seven male persons were involved in the crash.

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One person died, and six others sustained injuries, including head injuries, lacerations and multiple fractures. The FRSC Sector Commander, Samson Kaura, confirmed receiving information about the accident but said he was still gathering details about its circumstances and the condition of those involved. He told LEADERSHIP that the accident happened shortly after the government vehicle left Gombe for Balanga North.

Four of the injured victims were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, while two others were conveyed to the General Hospital, Yamatu Deba. The remains of the deceased, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, were deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Yamatu Deba. Preliminary information indicated that Ndus sustained serious injuries, while Hassan suffered minor injuries.

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Both were reportedly receiving medical attention at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, but their medical conditions had yet to be officially confirmed. Members of the Government House campaign team reportedly assisted in evacuating the victims from the scene. The FRSC said the affected vehicles were handed over to the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) Area Command for investigation. It listed the cause of the crash as DGD without providing an explanation of the abbreviation.

Gwamna Pledges To Construct 1,000 Roads

Meanwhile, speaking at the palace of the Bala Waja in Balanga North, the party's governorship candidate, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, promised to complete ongoing projects initiated by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and construct 1,000 roads across the state if elected in 2027. He said the APC administration had executed more projects in Balanga, particularly Balanga North, than previous governments since the creation of Gombe State. The APC has done a lot for the people of Balanga, particularly Balanga North.

Since the creation of Gombe State, no previous governor has done the kind of work this administration has done for Balanga, he said. Gwamna said his commitment would extend beyond completing inherited projects, recalling that his development manifesto, unveiled ahead of the 2027 election, included a pledge to construct 1,000 roads across the state. He specifically mentioned roads within local government areas and communities, including Talasse, as part of the proposed projects. We promised to construct 1,000 roads.

These include roads within local government areas and communities, including those in Talasse, which will also receive attention, God willing, he said. He pledged to ensure that neither the incumbent governor nor the people of Gombe State would be disappointed if he succeeded Yahaya. The APC candidate also appealed to residents to vote for the party at all levels, saying this would enable them to continue benefiting from the projects and programmes of the present administration.

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Emir Praises Yahaya For Executing Projects

Earlier, the Emir of Balanga, Bala Waja, praised Yahaya for executing projects across communities, including roads that residents had previously struggled to access. He cited the road linking Dalawaje and Bango, saying the governor had fulfilled his earlier promise to undertake the project by awarding its contract. The traditional ruler also urged residents to embrace dry-season farming, saying farmers should aim to cultivate their land two or three times annually.

On the political contest, Waja pledged substantial votes for the APC candidate, assuring Gwamna that Balanga residents would support his ambition. He said he had established political structures, including agents and grassroots mobilisers, to canvass support for the party across communities. We know that Gombe is not the largest voting constituency in the state, but, God willing, we assure His Excellency the Governor that even if we do not come first in terms of votes, we will come second.

We are firmly behind him, he said. Waja also expressed confidence that Gwamna would succeed Yahaya, saying he hoped to witness his swearing-in as governor on May 29, 2027. He also urged the APC candidate to visit communities across the state to interact directly with residents and solicit their support.