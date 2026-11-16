Ade-Ojo, 88, Says Golf Keeps Him Fit and Strong at Annual Memorial Tournament

Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, chairman of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, credits golf for his enduring fitness and strength at 88, speaking at the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament in Ondo State.

Chairman of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, has credited his enduring fitness and vitality at 88 to his active participation in golf, declaring he will return to the course next year.

Ade-Ojo made the remarks at the Smokin Hills Golf Resort in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, after playing through the course at the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament. The annual competition is organised by Toyota (Nigeria) Limited in honour of his late wife. Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament, the octogenarian businessman and founder of Elizade University noted that the sport serves as a full-body workout essential to his daily routine.

Also read EWOTGT: Ade-Ojo credits golf for longevity, fitness at 88

Golf Essential For Fitness And Strength

At my age, I still play golf because it is a way of exercising my whole body. It keeps me fit and strong. It is a way of life for me. Come next year, I will still play again, Ade-Ojo said.

He commended the strong nationwide turnout of golfers at the event, explaining that the tournament was established to immortalise his late wife by celebrating her life, philanthropy, and enduring legacy. It is a time to definitely remember her, her good works, and just the amazing woman that she was. The strength of it has grown year-to-year, and I think it is going to continue to grow and remain a memorial to her, he added.

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Ade-Ojo demonstrated that age has not diminished his golfing ability at the weekend, when he took on the challenging course at Smokin Hills Golf Resort. He expressed satisfaction with the impressive turnout of golfers from across the country, describing the event as a growing platform for celebrating his wife's life and legacy. The Elizade University founder said the tournament was conceived to keep alive the memory of his late wife by celebrating her good works and remarkable contributions.

Tournament Celebrates Late Wife Legacy

The Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament continues to draw participants from various parts of Nigeria, reflecting its growing stature as a memorial event. Ade-Ojo's commitment to golf at 88 underscores his belief that the sport is central to his health and longevity. He has consistently attributed his fitness to regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle, with golf playing a key role in his routine.

The tournament remains a significant occasion for family, friends, and golfers to honour the legacy of Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo. With plans to return next year, Ade-Ojo reaffirmed his dedication to both the sport and the memorial event.