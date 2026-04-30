Goke Bajowa and Boye Best Resolve Copyright Dispute in Public Reconciliation

Gospel legend Goke Bajowa and artist Boye Best have settled their copyright disagreement over the song 'Iwo Ko Lodami' during Boye Best's album launch in Abeokuta, announcing a future collaboration.

The long-standing copyright dispute between highly respected gospel musician Goke Bajowa and contemporary artist Boye Best has reached a peaceful resolution. The reconciliation took place on Wednesday evening in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the celebratory launch of Boye Best ’s latest album.

This amicable settlement follows a period of tension sparked by Bajowa’s public assertion that Best had improperly utilized his iconic song, ‘Iwo Ko Lodami,’ in promotional materials for the album launch, creating the misleading impression that Best was the song’s originator. Bajowa initially indicated his intention to pursue legal recourse to protect his intellectual property rights, a move that garnered significant attention within the Nigerian music industry and among fans of both artists.

Boye Best swiftly responded to the allegations, addressing them in a video posted on his Instagram account. He vehemently denied any deliberate infringement of Bajowa’s copyright, explaining that the promotional video in question was created independently by the manager of a local lounge without his knowledge or consent. Best expressed regret that his album launch was being overshadowed by the controversy and reiterated his respect for Bajowa’s musical legacy.

He emphasized that he would never intentionally misrepresent another artist’s work as his own. The situation remained fraught with potential for further escalation until the unexpected turn of events at the album launch. The public nature of the initial dispute and subsequent responses fueled considerable online discussion, with fans and industry observers weighing in on the complexities of copyright law and artist relations.

Many expressed hope for a swift and equitable resolution, recognizing the importance of protecting the rights of creators while fostering a collaborative spirit within the music community. The incident also highlighted the challenges artists face in controlling the use of their work in promotional contexts, particularly when relying on third-party vendors for marketing and advertising.

In a heartwarming display of unity and forgiveness, a video circulating widely on Instagram, shared by Goke Bajowa himself on Thursday, depicts the two musicians sharing the stage and performing together at Boye Best’s album launch. The video captures a poignant moment of reconciliation as Bajowa and Best embrace warmly. Following the hug, Bajowa addressed the audience, stating, ‘One love, one family. Boye is a good person.

Many people have told me about him but I didn’t believe it. I think I will have to agree now with what I have seen in the last four days. God bless you. ’ He further announced their intention to collaborate on a new musical project, promising a song that fans can stream and enjoy, alongside a commitment to formalize their agreement through proper documentation.

The event was well-attended by prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry, including singers Alayo, KS1 Malaika, 9ice, actors Adeniyi Johnson and Mr Latin, and comedian Dele Omo Woli, all of whom witnessed the reconciliation. This public display of forgiveness and collaboration sends a powerful message of unity and respect within the Nigerian music scene, demonstrating a willingness to resolve conflicts amicably and prioritize artistic collaboration over legal battles.

The planned collaboration is anticipated to be a significant event, bringing together two generations of talented musicians and offering a positive example for others to follow





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Goke Bajowa Boye Best Copyright Dispute Reconciliation Nigerian Music Iwo Ko Lodami Album Launch Collaboration

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