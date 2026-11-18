GOKA BET has unveiled former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins as its official brand ambassador at a Lagos press conference, in a move aimed at deepening its connection with sports and entertainment audiences across Nigeria and Africa.

GOKA BET has unveiled former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins as its official brand ambassador. The sports betting and gaming company announced the partnership at a press conference held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The move is aimed at deepening its connection with sports and entertainment audiences across Nigeria and Africa. The company said the partnership represents a significant step in its efforts to build a distinctive entertainment brand. It also supports its plan to expand its reach within the African market. GOKA BET described the appointment as a strategic step in its brand positioning.

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GOKA BET Brand Ambassador Appointment Details

GOKA BET Marketing Manager and Partnership Specialist Titilayo Ismail Adebanjo spoke at the event. He described Martins appointment as an important milestone in the company growth journey. He said the former Nigerian international remarkable football career, international experience and longstanding relationship with football fans made him a valuable addition to the brand. Adebanjo said the partnership goes beyond securing a familiar face for the company.

He said it is designed to create meaningful connections with football supporters and entertainment audiences. Those connections will be built through engaging campaigns, memorable brand experiences and other initiatives. Adebanjo said GOKA BET was committed to building a trusted and distinctive platform. He said the platform is anchored on accessibility, reliability, transparency and customer satisfaction.

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He added that the company recognised the expectations of Nigerian customers and would continue to pursue innovation. He said it would also improve customer experiences to strengthen public confidence in its services. Speaking on his appointment, Martins expressed excitement about joining the GOKA BET family. He described football as a powerful force that connects people, creates unforgettable moments and brings millions of fans together.

Obafemi Martins Views On Gaming Partnership

He said his experiences playing professional football in different countries gave him a deeper appreciation of the passion the game generates among Nigerian and African supporters. Martins described the partnership as an opportunity to connect with sports and casino fans in a new and exciting way. He said it would also contribute to the growth of a brand making its mark in the Nigerian and African markets.

He said, I have played and scored goals across some of the biggest stages in world football, and now I'm bringing that same passion and winning mentality with me on a new journey with GOKA BET. He added that he looked forward to working with the company to develop exciting experiences and engaging campaigns. He said those efforts would strengthen its relationship with football fans across the continent.

Martins also called on his supporters and football lovers across Nigeria and Africa to join him on the new journey. He expressed optimism about the opportunities ahead. The new role adds to his public profile as a former striker known to fans as Obagol. On responsible gaming, both Martins and Adebanjo emphasised the importance of ensuring that betting and casino gaming remained forms of entertainment.

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Responsible Gaming And Responsible Betting Advice

They said it should not be treated as a guaranteed source of income. Martins encouraged customers to participate responsibly and within their financial means. Adebanjo urged players to understand their limits and make informed decisions. Adebanjo said the company long-term ambition was to build a sustainable brand founded on trust, transparency, respect for customers and consistent service delivery.

He added that the partnership reinforced GOKA BET determination to establish a lasting presence in Nigeria. He said there were opportunities to extend its reach into other African markets. The GOKA BET platform brings sports betting and online casino together in a single, seamless experience. On the sportsbook side, players get competitive odds across football, basketball, tennis, esports, horse racing, greyhound racing and virtual sports.

On the casino side, it offers a constantly refreshed library of games powered by certified Random Number Generator technology. Those games include online slots, live blackjack, live roulette, baccarat, poker variants, crash games, Keno, Mines, Plinko and Lucky Wheel.