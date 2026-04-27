Godwin Emefiele’s Trial Faces Further Delays as Key Witness Fails to Appear

The ongoing trial of former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele is at risk of another delay after a crucial prosecution witness, Jim Obazee, failed to appear in court. The absence of Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu, has raised concerns about the case’s progress. The trial, already plagued by repeated adjournments, now faces uncertainty as the prosecution may seek another postponement. The charges against Emefiele involve an alleged $6.23 million discrepancy linked to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s operations. The trial judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, had previously warned against unnecessary delays, but the latest setback could further prolong the proceedings. Legal experts and the public are closely monitoring the case, which has significant implications for financial governance in Nigeria.

Fresh uncertainty has hit the ongoing trial of former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele , as a key witness is yet to appear in court, raising fears of another delay in the high-profile case.

The trial, which is before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, is already facing mounting pressure over repeated adjournments. Now, the absence of a crucial prosecution witness has added a new layer of concern. Sources close to the proceedings revealed that the prosecution team may notify the court that Jim Obazee is currently unavailable to testify. Obazee, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as a special investigator, is expected to play a central role in the case.

The charges against Emefiele are tied to an alleged $6.23 million discrepancy linked to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Abuja operations. His testimony is believed to be critical in establishing key facts surrounding the financial dealings under investigation. With his absence, there are strong indications that the prosecution may seek another adjournment. This could further slow down proceedings that have already drawn criticism for delays.

The trial judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, had earlier warned against unnecessary postponements. At the last court session on March 17, he directed the prosecution, led by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to ensure that its principal witness is present at the next hearing. The judge made it clear that failure to comply with the directive could attract consequences. His warning followed a series of adjournments that have stretched the timeline of the trial beyond expected limits.

A judicial source disclosed that the prosecution had initially considered presenting a police officer as an alternative witness. However, that plan was later dropped. According to the source, concerns over the strength and relevance of such testimony in a sensitive and high-profile matter may have influenced the decision to withdraw the option. Despite the current setback, there are indications that Obazee is not unwilling to testify.

It was gathered that officials of the EFCC have maintained contact with him, and he is reportedly ready to appear in court once he is formally invited through the proper legal process. However, the latest development leaves the court in a difficult position, as it balances the need for a fair hearing with the growing demand for a timely conclusion of the case.

The trial has been closely watched by legal experts, financial analysts, and the public, given its implications for Nigeria’s financial governance and accountability. Emefiele, who served as the CBN governor from 2014 to 2023, faces multiple charges, including alleged financial misconduct and abuse of office. The case has been marked by legal twists, including a previous attempt by the prosecution to amend the charges, which was met with resistance from the defense.

Legal observers have noted that the repeated delays could undermine public confidence in the judicial system, especially in high-stakes cases involving prominent figures. The EFCC has reiterated its commitment to pursuing the case to its logical conclusion, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Emefiele’s legal team has maintained that the charges are politically motivated and that their client will be vindicated. As the court awaits further updates on Obazee’s availability, speculation continues to mount about the potential impact of further delays on the trial’s outcome. Some analysts suggest that prolonged adjournments could weaken the prosecution’s case, while others argue that the judicial process must be allowed to run its course without external pressures.

The next hearing is expected to provide clarity on whether the trial will proceed as scheduled or face another postponement





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Godwin Emefiele Central Bank Of Nigeria Jim Obazee EFCC Financial Misconduct

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