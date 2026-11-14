FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono banned 12 matches after collision led to Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel's death

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has received a 12-match ban, the maximum possible, after a collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who suffered cardiac arrest and died a day later aged 30. Tenerife manager Álvaro Cervera said the punishment might feel light but the rules allow nothing more.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been handed a 12-match suspension after a collision with CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who later died. The ban is the maximum punishment the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary body can impose based on the referee's report.

The tragedy occurred during the Spanish second division match between Andorra and Tenerife on November 2. Owono ran out of his own goal and at full speed collided with forward Jesus de Miguel. De Miguel was left lying on the grass and suffered cardiac arrest. A day later he died in hospital, aged 30.

Also read Spanish second division goalkeeper suspended for 12 matches after fatal challenge

Disciplinary committee confirms maximum suspension for Owono

The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee confirmed Owono's 12-match ban on Friday, handing him the maximum punishment permitted under existing regulations. The committee explained that it could only consider the incident on the pitch and not the tragic outcome. The disciplinary committee stressed that its decision was based on the facts recorded in the referee's report.

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According to the report, Owono was dismissed for violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play. Owono's tackle was described as having had excessive force and that it was a violent action. Owono, 25, was sent off after colliding with De Miguel during the closing stages of the encounter. The goalkeeper later said: I am currently going through the most difficult days of my life.

I am having a hard time finding the words and it is very difficult for me to understand and take in what has happened. I feel immense pain after the loss of Jesus. My thoughts go out to him, his family and all the people who loved him. FC Andorra goalkeeper deactivates account after Tenerife striker's death.

Tenerife manager Alvaro Cervera addresses suspension

Tenerife manager Alvaro Cervera has admitted that the 12-match suspension handed to Owono might feel light considering the tragic death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel. Speaking ahead of Tenerife's first match since De Miguel's death, against Ceuta on Sunday, Cervera said he understood the decision to follow the established regulations. I think that, just as in other areas of life, there are rules or laws that must be followed, he said.

Since the current regulations don't specifically account for what happened, I believe they have simply adhered to the rules and imposed the number of matches permitted by the regulations. Anything else I might say would just be my own personal opinion, which I'll keep to myself. It might seem a bit light when compared to other cases, but in reality, I don't think the rules allow for anything else.

Meanwhile, Cervera admitted that returning to training and preparing for competitive football had been difficult for his players following De Miguel's death. The 61-year-old said the squad appeared to be gradually adjusting during training sessions but acknowledged that the players could be dealing with their grief differently away from the club. It feels like the group is gradually getting back to normal. What we don't know is how everyone is doing when we're apart and that's a significant factor.

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Cervera discusses players coping with grief and return to training

Everyone has their own way of coping and their own thoughts; some have people at home to support them, while others are more on their own. We're making progress, a very slow process, but we are moving forward - it's tough, it's complicated. Cervera also admitted uncertainty over whether his players were emotionally ready to return to action, noting that while some might welcome football as a distraction, others could find it difficult.

He insisted that both reactions were understandable as Tenerife prepared to face Ceuta in their first fixture since the tragedy. On one hand, you want to return to some sense of normality though you know that true normality isn't something you'll find right now, he added. This isn't something you can just set aside or push to the back of your mind to focus on your own work; it's not like other life events you might encounter.

It's always there, constantly on your mind, yet we have to keep going. Spanish players have sought match postponements over Jesus de Miguel's death. The football community has been mourning the loss of the 30-year-old striker, and both clubs have been affected by the tragedy. Owono's suspension was confirmed by the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee on Friday.

The committee noted that the punishment is the maximum allowed under the regulations for the incident described in the referee's report.