Global Music Icons Madonna, Shakira, and BTS Headline First-Ever Super Bowl-Style Halftime Show at 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

The first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature global music icons Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. The performance is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico reaches its climax.

Global music icons Madonna , Shakira , and BTS will headline the first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The performance is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey , as the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico reaches its climax.

The show is expected to last about 11 minutes and will be curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. It is produced in partnership with Global Citizen and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million for children's education worldwide. FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the event as a milestone.

'It will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup, befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,' he said. Shakira, who performed the hit 'Waka Waka' at the 2010 World Cup, returns with a new official tournament song titled 'Dai Dai,' featuring Nigerian artist Burna Boy. Madonna, the best-selling female artist of all time, will perform ahead of her 15th studio album release. BTS will join them following their military service break and ongoing world tour





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FIFA World Cup Super Bowl-Style Halftime Show Madonna Shakira BTS Metlife Stadium New Jersey Chris Martin Global Citizen FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Gianni Infantino Waka Waka Dai Dai 15Th Studio Album Release Military Service Break World Tour

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